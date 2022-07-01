Countdown: Finding Best No. 72 A "Tall" Order

The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.
Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.
But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.
As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.
Today, we will continue with 72 days to the start of the season.
The Play: After opening the 2008 season on the road against the Cleveland Browns with a win, the Cowboys returned home to Texas Stadium for a Sunday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia kicked a field goal on their opening drive, they handed the ball to Dallas for their first chance, culminating in a 72-yard touchdown pass from Tony Romo to Terrell Owens. That would be one of Owens' two touchdown receptions for the Cowboys en route to a 41-37 win. Dallas would finish the season at 9-7 and finish third in the NFC East. It would also be Owens' final season with the Cowboys.
