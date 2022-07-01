Celebrating 100 Days Until 2022 Season

Countdown: Finding Best No. 72 A "Tall" Order

Jul 01, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Layten Praytor
The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.

Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.

But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.

As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.

Today, we will continue with 72 days to the start of the season.

The Play: After opening the 2008 season on the road against the Cleveland Browns with a win, the Cowboys returned home to Texas Stadium for a Sunday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia kicked a field goal on their opening drive, they handed the ball to Dallas for their first chance, culminating in a 72-yard touchdown pass from Tony Romo to Terrell Owens. That would be one of Owens' two touchdown receptions for the Cowboys en route to a 41-37 win. Dallas would finish the season at 9-7 and finish third in the NFC East. It would also be Owens' final season with the Cowboys.

Best of the Best: Larry Allen – One of the most decorated Cowboys offensive linemen of all time, Larry Allen could also be considered as one of the best the NFL has ever seen. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013, named to both the 1990's and 2000's All-Decade Teams and the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor after over 200 games played in his career.
Blast from the Past: Ralph Neely – Towards the top of the list of under-the-radar greats to play for the franchise. Neely went from a second-round pick in 1965 to a two-time Super Bowl champion, a member of the 1960's All-Decade Team and a four-time All-Pro. While he's not a member of the Hall of Fame or Ring of Honor, his presence on the offensive line in the early decades is an all-time great contribution.
The Play: All who watched the Cowboys in the 1990's and 2000's know exactly what type of athlete Larry Allen was. There isn't a single play that completely shows his grit and athleticism quite like the way he tracked down a potential pick-six in 1994. New Orleans linebacker Darion Conner picked off a Troy Aikman pass and was headed to the endzone before the 6-foot-3, 335-pound Allen caught him from behind. A 56-yard return that was stopped 16 yards short because of the rookie's effort. Watch Now.
Dez Bryant holds the all-time Cowboys mark with 73 career receiving touchdowns. Edging out a pair of Hall of Famers in Bob Hayes who had 71 and Michael Irvin who finished with 65.
2022 first round pick Tyler Smith will wear number 73 as a rookie this season. Smith has often referred to Larry Allen as his favorite former Cowboy. He's the first to wear the number since Joe Looney in 2020.
Best of the Best: Bob Lilly – Mr. Cowboy. Not only was Bob Lilly the first draft choice in the history of the Cowboys franchise, but he was one f the best. His long list of career achievements includes being in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, College Football Hall of Fame, Ring of Honor, and both a member of the 1960s and 1970s All-Decade Teams. Lilly will always be remembered as an all-time great and a foundational piece to the early years of the franchise.
The Play: One of the shining moments in the early history of the Cowboys organization. Bob Lilly cemented a 29-yard loss with a sack of the retreating Bob Griese in Super Bowl VI. The first quarter loss still stands as the biggest for a single play in Super Bowl history and set the tone for a 24-3 drumming of the Dolphins. Watch Now.
74 is the only Dallas jersey number to only have been worn by a singular player. Bob Lilly is the only player to wear the number. Other numbers that were worn previously but have gone unworn since a franchise great last sported the number are 8 (Troy Aikman), 12 (Roger Staubach) and 22 (Emmitt Smith).
Over the history of the Cowboys franchise, they've played in a total of 74 Sunday Night Football games. Entering 2022, they hold a record of 37-37 and will put their .500 record on the line Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Best of the Best: Jethro Pugh– One of the greatest players in team history to never make a Pro Bowl, Pugh spent 14 seasons in Dallas (1965-78). He played in four Super Bowls and was a starter for 12 years, being a formidable member of "Doomsday Defense." Pugh currently ranks sixth in team history with 95.5 sacks.
Blast From The Past: Marc Colombo – In 2005, Cowboys head coach Bill Parcells was intrigued about a player he once valued as a top-tier first-round pick who was now available. So the Cowboys signed Marc Colombo, with the hopes he could finally get healthy and develop into the player the entire NFL expected he would be. It turned out to be true as Colombo was a five-year starter at right tackle, helping the Cowboys form one of the best offensive lines in football from 2006-2010.
The Play: In 1989, the Cowboys lost eight straight games to start the season before getting an upset win over Washington. One week later, they're in Phoenix, looking for a second win. Down by four, late in the game, rookie Troy Aikman fired a pass to speedy James Dixon, who went the distance on a 75-yard touchdown. Aikman didn't see the score, as he was belted and suffered a concussion just before the throw. The Cowboys took the lead but it was short-lived, as the Cardinals rallied for a late touchdown to steal the win, keeping Dallas with just one win in the eventual 1-15 season. Watch Now.
No team has been on the wrong side of Cowboys victories more than Washington. Dallas has won 75 games against the franchise over the year, the most of any opponent (75-47-2). When the teams square off on Oct. 2 in Dallas, it will be the Cowboys' first-ever game against the team now nicknamed the "Commanders."
The Cowboys had one of the more memorable draft classes in the history of the franchise in 1975, when they had 12 players make the team. The rookies were dubbed the "Dirty Dozen," headlined by No. 2 overall pick Randy White. The Cowboys used those host of rookies to boost the team to a playoff run that included the "Hail Mary" before an eventual Super Bowl loss to the Steelers.
Best of the Best: Flozell Adams– A second-round pick in 1998, Adams started his career at guard, waiting for his turn to be the next left tackle. That would take place two years later but it wasn't until 2003 did Flozell really become the player the Cowboys were expecting. That's when Bill Parcells showed up and made re-signing Adams a No. 1 priority. After that, Adams made the Pro Bowl five of the next six years, only missing it because of a knee injury. Adams will go down as one of the best left tackles in Cowboys history.
Blast From The Past: John Niland – Just like Adams is one of the best at his position, the same could be said for Niland, one of the first great linemen in team history. Niland made six straight Pro Bowls from 1968-73, starting at left guard for two Super Bowl teams. After nine years in Dallas, Niland played his final season with the Eagles in 1975.
The Play: In the 1999 season opener, the Cowboys wanted to see what kind of speed Rocket Ismail had in his first game with his new team. In the first quarter in Washington, Troy Aikman fired a deep ball to Rocket that went incomplete. But they would definitely hook up again. The Cowboys rallied from 21 points down in the fourth quarter to tie the game and send it to overtime. That's where the Cowboys got the ball back and Aikman again went to Ismail, who had no issues hauling in this 76-yard score, giving the Cowboys a dramatic 41-35 win.
No player in team history carried his team the way Emmitt Smith did. For the entire 1990's decade and beyond, Smith racked up a team-record 76 games of 100 yards rushing or more. And when that happened, the Cowboys definitely had their success, owning a record of 57-19 when Emmitt hit the 100-yard mark. To compare, Ezekiel Elliott has 30 100-yard games with the Cowboys winning 26 of those contests.
The Cowboys allowed 76 plays last season of 20 yards or more – either by run or pass. That's an average of just 4.4 plays during the regular season. However, in the NFC Wild Card loss to the 49ers, the Cowboys gave up just three plays of 20+ yards and still were out of the game until the final few minutes.
Best of the Best: Tyron Smith – Since his selection in the top 10 of the 2011 NFL draft, Tyron Smith has been among the league's best offensive lineman. Eight Pro Bowl selections, four-time All-Pro, and a member of the 2010's All-Decade team, Smith has cemented himself among some of the greats to ever play up front for the Cowboys.
Blast From the Past: Jim Jeffcoat – Replacing the great Harvey Martin, Jeffcoat was pushed into a starting role in 1984 and exploded on the scene with 11.5 sacks and 82 tackles. He never missed a game during his 12 seasons in Dallas and won two Super Bowls with the franchise. He later returned in a coaching role from 1998 to 2004 coaching the defensive line.
The Play: With the 2011 'battle in the bay' against San Francisco pushed into overtime, it was time for an unlikely hero to emerge. Following a defensive stop, Tony Romo opened the next drive with a deep strike over the middle to Jesse Holley, who took it down to the one-yard line. The longest reception of Holley's career set up a 19-yard Dan Bailey field goal for a 27-24 Cowboys win. Watch Now.
Since he joined the Cowboys in 2018, Amari Cooper converted 77% of his third down receptions into first downs. He also converted 77% of his 2021 receptions into a first down or a touchdown, ninth-most in the NFL. Dallas will have to replace that production following his trade to Cleveland in March.
Tony Romo and Dak Prescott are the only two quarterbacks in franchise history with over 30 passing touchdowns in a single season. Out of those campaigns, Tony Romo had a franchise-best 3.77 touchdown to interception ratio in 2014. Prescott was second with a 3.70 ratio last season.
Best of the Best: Leon Lett – Great player for Super Bowl winning teams, and now a veteran assistant coach on the staff under two different regimes. But even Lett knows he'll always be remembered more for two infamous plays in the 1992 & 1993 seasons. Aside from Lett's premature celebration that led to a fumble in Super Bowl XXVII or his slip-and-slide mishap on a snowy Thanksgiving loss to the Dolphins, he was a two-time Pro Bowler and an anchor of a defensive line that was star-studded and productive for an entire decade. A seventh-round pick in 1991 out of Emporia State, Lett played 10 seasons with Dallas and another in Denver.
John Dutton – The Doomsday Defense had a lot of well-known names in the 70s and then into the 80s. But it wasn't just "Too Tall" Jones, Randy White and Harvey Martin. John Dutton was also a force in the middle. He played five seasons with the Colts before joining the Cowboys in 1979. Dutton spent the last nine years in Dallas, where he had seven seasons of at least 2 sacks. Before joining the Cowboys, Dutton had a 17-sack season with the Colts in 1975.
The Play: With the score tied in the fourth quarter against the Eagles in 2012, Dwayne Harris gave the Cowboys the lead with a 78-yard punt return in front of the Dallas sideline. Harris got some great blocks and was barely even touched en route to the end zone. The Cowboys took that momentum and rolled to a 38-23 win in Philadelphia. Watch Now.
Only two tight ends in Cowboys history have caught 78 passes or more in a season: Jason Witten and Dalton Schultz, who had a career-high 78 receptions last season, leading to him getting the 1-year franchise tag. Now, Witten did accomplish that feat seven times, but even though, Schultz has found himself in elite company based off last year's performance.
Two years ago, Terence Steele was an undrafted tackle from Texas Tech, likely hoping to land a spot on the practice squad. He ended up starting the season opener and most of the entire season in 2020, followed up by 13 starts last season. Now, he's the projected right tackle starter as the Cowboys parted ways with La'el Collins. Steele is the only offensive lineman in team history to start a game and catch a touchdown pass.
Best of the Best: Harvey Martin – Hometown hero Harvey Martin rose from humble beginnings out of Dallas' South Oak Cliff High School, to East Texas State, before becoming an all-time great for the Cowboys. Martin was one of the pillars of the Doomsday Defense winning MVP for Super Bowl XII, and Defensive Player of the Year in 1977.
Blast from the Past: Erik Williams – Affectionately remembered by the moniker "Big E" Williams was an All-Pro contributor on the offensive line throughout the 1990's. He began his career by sliding Nate Newton to the tackle spot and starting at right tackle. He won three Super Bowls, was named to four Pro Bowls, and was a key member of the "Great Wall of Dallas" offensive line.
The Play: Entering the 1992 season, only a select few could make the defending champions from Washington look silly. That short list included Kelvin Martin. The player known in the locker room as "K-Mart," did so by putting a foot in the ground and slicing through the heart of the Washington punt team for a 79-yard score to seal a 23-10 victory. Watch Now!
CeeDee Lamb led the Cowboys with 79 receptions in 2021. His 1,102 yards and six touchdowns both led the team as well and put him second in franchise history for receiving yards over a player's first two seasons. Only Bob Hayes had more.
Tony Romo ended his career with 79 career multi-touchdown games, most in Cowboys history. Second on that list is Roger Staubach with 48 and Dak Prescott sits tied for third with 44 multi-score games with Danny White.
Best of the Best: Tony Hill – Often overshadowed because he played alongside Hall of Famer and Ring of Honor member Drew Pearson, Tony Hill was arguably just as good, especially in terms of production. Hill played all 10 of NFL seasons in Dallas (1977-86), winning a Super Bowl as a rookie although he had a limited role in the offense. But by his second year, Hill was a staple in the offense and ended up with three 1,000-yard seasons and three Pro Bowl selections. Hill ranks third in Cowboys history with 7,988 yards, behind only Jason Witten and Michael Irvin.
Blast From The Past: Martellus Bennett – A second-round pick of the Cowboys in 2008, Bennett was one of the more flamboyant players in recent years. He was also a pretty productive player, as both a tight end and pass-catcher. Playing behind Jason Witten early in his career might have limited his stats, but he turned into one of the best blocking tight ends in team history. He spent four years in Dallas before playing with the Giants, Bears, Patriots and Packers to finish his 10-year career. Bennett made the Pro Bowl with Chicago in 2014, when he had a season-high 90 catches for 916 yards. In Dallas, his best season was 2010 with 33 catches.
The Play: Who says the speedy wide receivers make all the big plays? Sometimes even the players out of the backfield have the longest touchdowns, evident by this 80-yard scoring strike from Danny White to Ron Springs against the Bucs in 1980. Springs was a do-it-all back that complemented the speedy tailback Tony Dorsett. Against the Bucs, Springs snuck out down the seam of the defense, but then used enough speed to get into
Midway through the 2022 season, owner/GM Jerry Jones will turn 80 years of age. Jones was 47 when he purchased the team back in 1989.
The Cowboys signed James Washington in free agency this offseason, with hopes he can take on a larger role, and perhaps help with replacing Amari Cooper. In his four years with the Steelers, Washington's career-high in targets was 2019, when he had 80 passes thrown his way. Of those attempts, he caught 44, the most of his career. The Cowboys would likely take those numbers this year, but then again, that was Washington's best season of his career. Much will be expected from him, although he did miss most of the offseason with a foot injury.
Best of the Best: Terrell Owens – One of the NFL's premiere talents and polarizing personalities, Terrell Owens made his way to Dallas for three memorable seasons from 2006 to 2008. His best season came in 2007 where he led the league in touchdown passes and was named to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro lists. Owens was later named to the NFL 2000's All-Decade Team and finished with nearly 16,000 receiving yards and 153 touchdowns in his career.
Blast From the Past: Rocket Ismail – Ismail took an unconventional route to the NFL as he elected to join the CFL's Toronto Argonauts instead of being selected by the Cowboys in the 1991 NFL Draft. He eventually debuted in the NFL during the 1993 season before making his way to Dallas in 1999. Following a career-ending injury to Michael Irvin that season, Ismail became the team's leading receiver before struggling through his own injuries over the next two seasons.
The Play: There are only a few better ways to close out a divisional win than an 81-yard strike. That's what Dak Prescott and Rod Smith did against the Giants in 2017 as they connected for Smith's only career receiving touchdown. Dallas was leading by seven and driving in the fourth quarter of a road game in New York when Smith broke open over the middle and Prescott found him for a long trip to the endzone.
1981 was one of the best defensive seasons in the history of the franchise. That season, the defense set a franchise record with 37 interceptions, 11 of which came from rookie Everson Walls. Since then, the Cowboys have only mustered 30-plus interceptions one time (1985 – 33).
Percy Howard caught just one pass in his NFL career. It just so happened that his one grab was a 34-yard touchdown pass from Roger Staubach in Super Bowl X. He was the second rookie to ever score in a Super Bowl, but that game would be his last in the league.
Best of the Best: Jason Witten- Who else? In fact, that should be a question the Cowboys ask themselves regarding this number. Who else will ever wear No. 82 after Witten? There hasn't been anyone so far and because of the new number rules by the NFL, there are a lot more options for receivers. So it's possible Witten will be the last to wear No. 82. Without a doubt, one of the greatest players to ever play for the Cowboys and one of the best tight ends as well. That's why Jason Witten will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day. Not only was Witten a great pass-catcher – evident by numerous records including the most catches and yards in team history – but he was one of the toughest players as well. His 255 games played is the most in franchise history, highlighted by the fact he only missed one game in his 16-year career.
Blast From the Past: James McKnight – He spent 10 seasons in the NFL, but had just one season on the field with the Cowboys. Yet, McKnight made the most of it. After suffering a torn ACL in the 1999 season after signing with the Cowboys, McKnight returned in 2000 to post a career-best 926 receiving yards, despite the Cowboys starting three different quarterbacks. His top three receiving days of his career, including a 164-yard game against the Bengals, all came in that 2000 season. McKnight used that season to join the Dolphins in free agency. Overall, McKnight had 222 receptions in his career.
The Play: To think, the Cowboys actually tried replacing Patrick Crayton on punt returns two weeks earlier. But after an injury to the new returner – Allen Rossum – the Cowboys went back to Crayton, who returned a punt for a touchdown against the Falcons. And then the next week, lit up the Seahawks with this 82-yard punt return to help the Cowboys pull away from Seattle in this 2009 regular-season game. Crayton joined "Bullet" Bob Hayes as the only two players in franchise history to return punts for TDs in consecutive games.
The Cowboys are counting on rookie wide receiver Jalen Tolbert to be a playmaker right away. Obviously, the competition will be much stiffer in the NFL than what Tolbert saw last year at South Alabama. But the third-round pick is coming off an 82-catch season. Tolbert set numerous school records last year, racking up 1,474 yards and eight TD catches.
The 1982 season will go down as one of the more unique seasons in NFL history. A players' strike in the middle of the season forced the league to cancel seven regular-season games. As a result, the NFL opted for a playoff tournament, adding three more teams than usual. The Cowboys (6-3) made the playoffs and won two home games before losing to Washington, 31-17, in the NFC Championship Game. It was the Cowboys' third straight road loss in the NFC Championship.
Best of the Best: Terry Glenn- When Bill Parcells was the head coach in Dallas (2003-06), he didn't hide the fact that he preferred to acquire some of his former players. And one of them he traded for was Glenn, who played for Parcells in New England, but had a disappointing season in Green Bay in 2002 before being dealt to the Cowboys. Glenn shined in Dallas, despite having four different quarterbacks in his four full seasons with the Cowboys. Whether he caught passes from Quincy Carter, Vinny Testaverde, Drew Bledsoe or Tony Romo, Glenn was a big-play threat, resulting in two straight 1,000-yard seasons. In 2005, he led the NFL with an 18.3 yard average per catch. Glenn, who played 12 seasons overall, tragically passed away at the age of 43 back in 2017.
Blast From the Past: James Whalen – In the early 2000s, Whalen was a versatile pass-catcher who came to the Cowboys after an illustrious career at Kentucky, where he was the school's single-season catch leader until just recently. Whalen played three seasons in Dallas, enjoying his best year in 2002 when he had 17 catches. Whalen is the only player in Cowboys history to wear four different jersey numbers. Along with 83, he wore 46, 82 and 81. On more than one occasion, Whalen sold his number to a veteran.
The Play: One of the more memorable games of the 2016 season, was the Cowboys' comeback win over the Steelers. While Zeke had the game-winning TD run in the final seconds, he also had this 83-yard touchdown reception. The play started as a play-action run, faking the ball to Elliott, who snuck out in the flat to make the catch. After getting two big blocks from his offensive linemen, Zeke then got another down-the-field block, from No. 83 Terence Williams, who helped pave the way for Zeke's 83-yard touchdown, the longest of his career.
The Cowboys have currently played 83 games on Monday Night Football. They have a 48-35 overall record and will look to extend that with a MNF appearance in New York in Week 3.
When Cowboys legend Roger Staubach retired from the NFL in 1980, he was the league's all-time leader in passer rating with an 83.7 mark. To show how much the game has changed over the last 40 years, Staubach now ranks 56th in NFL history, just ahead of current journeyman QB Bryan Hoyer (82.9 rating).
Best of the Best: Jay Novacek – Over the span of seven seasons in Dallas, Jay Novacek won three Super Bowls, made five straight Pro Bowls, and was an All-Pro twice. Widely known as an under-the-radar signing in 1990, he quickly became one of the best signings in team history and will be known as one of the top tight ends as well.
Blast From the Past: Joey Galloway – The tale of Joey Galloway's time in Dallas is one of hope and loss. Dallas traded for the star wide out in 2000, using two first-round picks, before signing him to a deal that made him the second-highest paid receiver in the NFL. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL in the first game of his Cowboys tenure and was never the same afterwards. He was then traded in 2004 to Tampa Bay for Keyshawn Johnson.
The Play: Woody Dantzler turned an improbable play into an unforgettable moment. On a short kick to the 16-yard line, Dantzler was immediately met with multiple San Francisco defenders but miraculously emerged and bolted to the sideline. A stiff arm, balance, and a burst of speed were enough to get him into open space and into the endzone. Cementing one of the most impressive plays in franchise history. A total of eight 49ers made contact with Dantzler on the play, but zero were able to bring him down.
Dallas posted some prolific offensive numbers as a unit last season. Trailing only Tampa Bay, Dallas finished 2021 tied with Buffalo for second in the NFL with 84 scoring drives. It took the Cowboys an average of 8.1 plays and 59.5 yards to score.
On December 14, 1986, Herschel Walker made history as the only player with two 84-plus yard offensive touchdowns in the same game. It started with a run in the first quarter, followed by a reception in the fourth quarter during a 23-21 loss against Philadelphia.
Best of the Best: Kevin Williams – The former second round pick was the definition of versatility during his four seasons with the Cowboys. In 1994, he became the first player in team history to score a punt return, kick return, rushing, and receiving touchdown all in the same season. He rode his role to becoming a two-time Super Bowl champion and a feared return man.
Blast From the Past: Kevin Ogletree – Ogletree played for seasons with the Cowboys from 2009 to 2012 where he found a role as a return man on special teams. He worked his way to the third spot on the depth chart in 2012 and posted career-best numbers, including eight receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns against the Giants in the season opener that season.
The Play: Part of a rookie season that put the league on notice, Roy Williams celebrated the 2002 regular season finale with an 85-yard pick six against Washington. It was the second time as a rookie that Williams took an interception to the house (both against Washington), which tied the franchise record for pick-sixes in a season at the time.
Dak has started a total of 85 career games. He ranks fifth in NFL history with 169 total touchdowns over a quarterback's first 85 contests. The only names above him are Dan Marino (195), Aaron Rodgers (189), Andrew Luck (182), and Cam Newton (172).
Cowboys have had draft picks reach the Pro Bowl 85 times since 2002, 15 more than any other team over that span. That list includes 29 different players, as well as players who made the Pro Bowl after leaving Dallas.
Best of the Best: Butch Johnson — The Cowboys had no shortage of depth at receiver in the late 70s and early 80s. More than just Drew Pearson and Tony Hill, the Cowboys had Butch Johnson, who played eight seasons as the No. 3 receiver. His biggest moment of his career occurred in Super Bowl XII when he made a diving touchdown catch against the Broncos. Even if the pass probably would've been ruled incomplete in today's game, Johnson's touchdown helped the secure the Cowboys' second championship. Johnson was also known for his electric touchdown celebrations, including the "California Quake."
Blast From the Past: Isaiah Stanback – A fourth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2007, Stanback was a college quarterback from Washington that made the transition to receiver. While he played only two years in Dallas, Stanback went to the Patriots and later the Giants, where he won a Super Bowl ring after the 2011 season. Currently, Stanback is back in Dallas, a regular on podcasts and TV shows as a media member for the Dallas Cowboys.
Dalton Schultz is certainly hopeful of landing a new contract after coming off two career seasons that helped him earn the franchise tag this offseason. He became the second tight end in franchise history, joining Jason Witten, to record 70+ catches and 800+ receiving yards. He's also the only tight end in team history with eight touchdowns or more in a season.
For nearly 15 years, Tony Dorsett held the Cowboys' record for most touchdowns in a career with 86. Emmitt Smith not only came along and shattered it, but finished his Cowboys career with nearly double (164). Dorsett still ranks second all-time with his 86 touchdowns – 77 by rush and 13 TD catches.
The Play: In the middle of the 1993 season, the Cowboys were trying to survive an injury by Troy Aikman against the Cardinals. While Jason Garrett started the game, he was relieved by veteran Bernie Kosar, who was signed just a few days earlier. Kosar didn't have the strongest arm, but he could definitely check it down to Emmitt Smith. On this play, Emmitt did all the work, bouncing off a few defenders before racing 86 yards to the 1-yard line to set up a score.
The Play: In the middle of the 1993 season, the Cowboys were trying to survive an injury by Troy Aikman against the Cardinals. While Jason Garrett started the game, he was relieved by veteran Bernie Kosar, who was signed just a few days earlier. Kosar didn't have the strongest arm, but he could definitely check it down to Emmitt Smith. On this play, Emmitt did all the work, bouncing off a few defenders before racing 86 yards to the 1-yard line to set up a score.

Best of the Best: Jay Saldi - The Cowboys have never ever had a true superstar wear No. 87. In fact, not many players haven't stayed in the jersey for long. Jay Saldi, a backup tight end, played seven seasons from 1976-82. Saldi was a solid No. 2 tight end, playing behind Pro Bowlers Billy Joe DuPree and then eventually Doug Cosbie.
Blast From the Past: Ken-Yon Rambo - One of the best names in Cowboys history, Rambo played just part of two seasons in Dallas. The former Ohio State had his best game in a 2002 win over the Jaguars when he had clutch fourth-quarter catches to help the Cowboys secure a big upset. Overall, Rambo played four years in the NFL, but another eight in the CFL, where he was an All-Star in 2008.
The Cowboys undoubtedly have to improve the offense line in 2022, which is why they dedicated their first-round pick to Tyler Smith. But according to the analytic website ProFootballFocus, the Cowboys had the best run-blocking group in the league. PFF ranked Cowboys No. 1 in 2021 with a 87.1 grade. The Cowboys might not have seen the best year from Ezekiel Elliott, who barely reached the 1,000-yard plateau, but the combination of Zeke and Tony Pollard, coupled with the O-line's blocking, gave the Cowboys the best unit in the NFL. With Smith likely playing left guard, could they even be better?
Some of the most obscure players in Cowboys history found their way on the 87 roster. In 1987, the NFL had a players strike, which led to the owners using replacement players, also known as "scab" players. The Cowboys went 2-1 in the three games, but unlike other teams, many veteran players such as Tony Dorsett, Danny White and Randy White were contractually obligated to cross the picket line and play during those three games.
The Play: One of the most lethal combinations in the 90s was the quick strike from Aikman to Irvin, who had enough strength to make the comeback route nearly an automatic first down. Against the Cardinals in 1992, Irvin used that strength to turn a first quarter pass into much more as he raced down the sidelines for an 87-yard touchdown. It was the longest play of his career and the first of three TDs that game against the Cards.
The Play: One of the most lethal combinations in the 90s was the quick strike from Aikman to Irvin, who had enough strength to make the comeback route nearly an automatic first down. Against the Cardinals in 1992, Irvin used that strength to turn a first quarter pass into much more as he raced down the sidelines for an 87-yard touchdown. It was the longest play of his career and the first of three TDs that game against the Cards.

Best of the Best: Michael Irvin – It's hard to pick just one guy from this number, especially when it has been celebrated so much over the years. But still, Irvin is arguably the very best receiver in club history and considered the "heart and soul" of the 90s dynasty. Irvin has more catches (750) and receiving yards (11,904) than any other wide receiver in team history and it didn't take long for him to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The "Playmaker" will always go down as one of the very best players the Cowboys have ever had.
Blast From The Past: Antonio Bryant –He doesn't get mentioned with the others, mainly because he played a little more than two years in Dallas, but in terms of talent, Antonio Bryant was right there with the others, if not more talented. Drafted in the second round in 2002, Bryant nearly broke Bob Hayes' rookie record (45 catches) with 44 for 733 yards and six touchdowns. Known as "AB," Bryant had his share of highlight grabs throughout his eight-year career. He did post two 1,000-yard seasons after his time with Dallas, as Bryant played for the Browns, 49ers and Bucs.
It's impossible to list just a single play for the No. 88. So why not a few from some of the best. From Irvin's game-changing TD in the Super Bowl, to Drew Pearson's first clutch playoff moment, to a pair of unreal catches from Dez and CeeDee, here are some of the great plays that you might not see later on this countdown of great moments.
While we think of Pearson, Irvin, Dez and CeeDee when discussing the players that wore No. 88, the Cowboys have had 12 players overall wear the number. Among the players you certainly know, there have been others such as Colin Ridgway, Reggie Rucker, Jackie Harris and Brett Peirce.
The last victory of Tom Landry's legendary career came in 1988 – against Washington – late in the year. The Cowboys limped to a 3-13 finish. But on this late-December day, the Cowboys beat their rivals 24-17, thanks to three TD receptions by a rookie receiver – Michael Irvin, donning the jersey No. 88.
Best of the Best: Billy Joe DuPree – Long before Jason Witten entered the picture, DuPree was one of the first great tight ends in Cowboys history. Drafted in the first round in 1973, DuPree made three Pro Bowls in his 11-year career, which was all spent in Dallas.
Blast From The Past: Randal Williams – In four years with the Cowboys (2001-04), Williams caught just one pass – playing mostly on special teams. But his size and speed combination was rare and the Cowboys kept him around in hopes he could blossom into a contributing player. His best moment occurred in 2003 when he alertly caught the Eagles' onside kick attempt to open the game and raced 37 yards for a touchdown. It still ranks as the quickest touchdown – 3.7 seconds – to begin any NFL game. Williams spent his last two years with the Raiders, listed as a tight end, and caught 28 passes in 2006.
The Play: When you think Herschel Walker and "89," it usually starts with the blockbuster trade that occurred in 1989 between the Cowboys and Vikings. But often forgotten is the fact Walker came back to the Cowboys in 1996 and spent two years as a third-down back and kick returner. Walker still had blazing speed and ripped off this 89-yard return in 1996, the longest play of the season for the Cowboys.
According to PFF, Micah Parsons had the highest grade last season among all linebackers in the NFL. That includes the inside backers and even the outside pass-rushers. Parsons had a 89.7 rating making him the only rookie to lead his perspective position. Parsons was also the unanimous Defensive Rookie of the Year.
The 1989 NFL Draft Class was certainly top-heavy, led by the Cowboys taking Troy Aikman with the No. 1 pick. But the Cowboys had other options, including Barry Sanders, who went No. 3. The Cowboys eventually landed three of the top six picks in that class, later signing both Deion Sanders and Broderick Thomas.
Best of the Best: Jay Ratliff – The 2005 Draft will go down as one of the best all-time classes for the Cowboys, who were able to transition from a 4-3 scheme to a 3-4 in one year. And while D-Ware, Canty and Spears all helped, the seventh-round pick of Jay Ratliff might have been the best pick overall. Ratliff was able to play nose tackle – albeit undersized – but eventually earned four straight Pro Bowl selections from 2007-10.
Blast From The Past: Alonzo Spellman– A former No. 1 pick by the Bears, Spellman joined the Cowboys in 1999 and played two years in Dallas. Spellman had 5.0 sacks in each of his two seasons. He also had his share of tense moments, including getting ejected after a fight with Washington in 2000. Spellman played 10 seasons and recorded 43 sacks.
The Play: In 1999, the Cowboys were trying to figure out how to play without Michael Irvin, who suffered his career-ending neck injury earlier in the season. By the end of the year, Jason Tucker became one of Troy Aikman's favorite targets. In the season finale with the playoffs on the line, Aikman hit Tucker on a quick slant from the 10-yard line, just hoping to get a first down and some breathing room. Tucker did more than that, ripping off a 90-yard touchdown, which is still tied for third-longest in franchise history.
For the last five years, DeMarcus Lawrence has been the leader of the Cowboys' defense but that could be changing with the emergence of Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs – not to mention D-Law's stats have decreased while the injuries are piling up. But "Tank" is still one of the anchors of this Cowboys' defense. D-Law restructured his contract to lower his base salary but guarantee the next two years in Dallas.
Even though the Cowboys gave up the No. 1 overall pick in 1990, they still managed to hit a Grand Slam by getting Emmitt Smith with the 17th pick. The Cowboys forfeited No. 1 by taking Steve Walsh in the 1989 Supplemental Draft. But after the Herschel Walker trade, the Cowboys not only had a lot of other picks, but they needed a running back. Enter Emmitt Smith and his polka-dotted outfit that he donned when he got to Dallas.
Best of the Best: L.P. Ladouceur – The only player in franchise history to play 16 consecutive years with the Cowboys, LP Ladouceur was arguably the most consistent player to ever wear the star. The deep snapper joined the team in 2005 as the Cowboys were looking for an upgrade at deep snapper. As it turned out, just being on the West Coast for a week led the Cowboys to sign Ladouceur, who kept the job until the end of the 2020 season. He ranks second in games played with 253, two behind Jason Witten.
Blast From The Past: Matt Vanderbeek– The Cowboys have only had six players in franchise history to wear the No. 91. The second player to have it was linebacker/defensive end Matt Vanderbeek, who spent three years with the Colts before he joined the Cowboys in 1993. Vanderbeek was a key member of the special teams as they defended their Super Bowl title. Vanderbeek was a core member of the kicking game for two seasons. He was one of the free-agent signings by Washington in 1995 and finished his seven-year career in D.C.
As the Cowboys look for more stability at the kicker position this year, perhaps with a rookie as well, they can possibly look to the 1997 season, when rookie Richie Cunningham hit a franchise record 34 field goals in one season. Not only did he make a lot of kicks, but he was accurate as well, connecting on 91 percent of his attempts.
The Cowboys' current roster includes Carlos Watkins, who became the first player to wear the jersey and score a touchdown. Watkins intercepted a pass against the Saints and returned it 29 yards for a score.
The Play: DeMarco Murray was supposed to just split carries with Tashard Choice, who actually started the game. But Murray ended up with a career day, sparked by a 91-yard run in the first quarter in which he was barely touched. Murray ripped off the second-longest run in franchise history. He eventually finished the day 253 yards, breaking the Cowboys' single-game record and it still ranks tied for ninth in NFL history for most yards in a game.
Best of the Best: Tony Tolbert – No other number 92 comes close to the legacy and production that Tolbert brought to Dallas in the 1990's. He was selected with a fourth-round pick in 1989 after one of the best collegiate careers in UTEP history. He continued that legacy with three Super Bowl titles, 59 career sacks, along with a Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection in 1996. Present Player:
Best of the Best: Tony Tolbert – No other number 92 comes close to the legacy and production that Tolbert brought to Dallas in the 1990's. He was selected with a fourth-round pick in 1989 after one of the best collegiate careers in UTEP history. He continued that legacy with three Super Bowl titles, 59 career sacks, along with a Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection in 1996.

Current Player: Dorance Armstrong – Outside of Tolbert, no other player has worn the number 92 for more seasons than Armstrong. It's taken a couple of seasons for the Houston native to find his footing in the NFL, but he is coming off a career season in 2021. His five sacks were third on the team behind Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence and he is expected to see more playing time this season.
Current Player: Dorance Armstrong – Outside of Tolbert, no other player has worn the number 92 for more seasons than Armstrong. It's taken a couple of seasons for the Houston native to find his footing in the NFL, but he is coming off a career season in 2021. His five sacks were third on the team behind Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence and he is expected to see more playing time this season.

Jayron Kearse led the Cowboys in 2021 with a career-high 92 tackles. That tally was the best by a Cowboys defensive player since Barry Church had 93 in 2014.
Michael Gallup took a higher percentage of his snaps outside the formation than any other Cowboys wide receiver in 2021. His 92% led the team but he was still third in total snaps outside with 322, behind Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb.
In one of the single-most impressive individual plays in franchise history, Tony Dorsett evaded five different defenders for a 92-yard touchdown. This reception against the Colts in 1978 is still listed as the second-longest passing play in Cowboys history and remains the longest since it's occurrence.
Best of the Best: Anthony Spencer – For nearly the first 30 years of the franchise history, the Cowboys didn't give out many numbers in the 90s, if at all. The No. 93 has gone to several players over the last 30+ years, but Anthony Spencer seemed to wear it the best. The 2007 first-round pick got to play opposite of DeMarcus Ware for most of his career. By the middle of his career, Spencer was averaging about 5 sacks per year, but in 2012, he enjoyed a career season with 11, earning him his first and only Pro Bowl selection. Spencer, who had 33 career sacks, eventually retired after eight seasons – all with the Cowboys.
Blast From The Past: Peppi Zellner – The Cowboys have always been known to take mid-round chances in the draft, either from small schools or players that starred in other sports. For Zellner, he actually falls in both categories. The Cowboys drafted him in the fourth round in 1999 from Fort Valley State. Zellner, who was also a standout basketball player, was considered a project player in the NFL. But he played four years in Dallas and then one each with Washington and Arizona. Zellner finished his career with nine sacks. One fun fact about Zellner, he was one of four players on the 2000 roster with the letters "Zell" in his name, joining Flozell Adams, Izell Reese and Chris Brazzell.
Blast From The Past: Peppi Zellner – The Cowboys have always been known to take mid-round chances in the draft, either from small schools or players that starred in other sports. For Zellner, he actually falls in both categories. The Cowboys drafted him in the fourth round in 1999 from Fort Valley State. Zellner, who was also a standout basketball player, was considered a project player in the NFL. But he played four years in Dallas and then one each with Washington and Arizona. Zellner finished his career with nine sacks.

One fun fact about Zellner, he was one of four players on the 2000 roster with the letters "Zell" in his name, joining Flozell Adams, Izell Reese and Chris Brazzell.

Zack Martin doesn't appear to be slowing down at all. Not only did he earn another All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection in 2021, but according to ProFootballFocus.com, Martin was the fourth-rated player in the NFL with a 93.4 overall grade, which was second among guards behind Joey Bitonio (93.6). The only two players with higher grades were Trent Williams and Aaron Donald.
Arguably the best team in franchise history, the 1993 Cowboys were able to repeat as Super Bowl champions, despite staring 0-2 with Emmitt Smith holding out the first two games without a contract. Other highlights from that season included Smith setting a then-rushing record 237 yards vs. Philly before he eventually won NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP.
The Cowboys are hoping for several pass-rushers to take the next step here in 2022. But often overlooked in the conversation is Tarell Basham, who joined the Cowboys last year for his fifth pro season. He tied his career-high with 3.5 sacks last year.
The Play: Sometimes, even the rookies can be the best players on the field. In 2010, the Cowboys had their hands full with the Giants on Monday Night Football, but it would've been worse had Dez Bryant not scored three touchdowns. His most dazzling play of the game – and probably the season – occurred when he fielded a punt inside his 10 and eventually started up the field at the 7, resulting in a 93-yard touchdown return – his second punt return for at TD that season.
Best of the Best: DeMarcus Ware – One of the greatest defenders to ever wear a Cowboys uniform, Ware imposed his will on offenses for nine seasons in Dallas. One of just seven players to lead the NFL in sacks for two separate seasons (2008 and 2010). He remains the franchise's all-time leader in sacks (117), fumbles forced (32), tackles for loss (145.0), and quarterback hits (185).
Blast From The Past: Charles Haley – Prior to Tom Brady, only one player in NFL history had won more than four Super Bowls in their playing career, Charles Haley. The five-time champion won two with the San Francisco 49ers and three more with the Cowboys. Enshrined into the Cowboys Ring of Honor in 2011 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015 after 100 career sacks and 26 forced fumbles.
Mr. Cowboy, Bob Lilly, finished his legendary NFL career with 94 career sacks. A number that still puts Lilly inside the top-ten in franchise history.
Troy Aikman holds the most wins by a Cowboys quarterback as a starter with 94. Followed on the list by Roger Staubach (85), Tony Romo (78), and Danny White (62).
The Play: The ultimate dagger. With under 7-minutes to play, Philadelphia was driving deep into Cowboys territory with a chance to take the lead and keep their chances for a divisional title alive. However, Darren Woodson picked off Randall Cunningham and returned it 94 yards to the endzone to seal the win and clinch the 1994 NFC East crown.
Best of the Best: Chad Hennings – While Roger Staubach is the most famous player drafted from a military school that eventually made it to the Cowboys, Chad Hennings had a similar route. He was drafted late in the 1988 draft out of Air Force and finally made the Cowboys roster in 1992, just in time to help win three Super Bowls in four years. Hennings played his entire nine-year career with the Cowboys, starting 72 games. In 1994, Hennings did not start a game but had a career-best seven sacks.
Blast From The Past: Jason Ferguson – The Cowboys made a splash back in March of 2005, signing three veteran players all in one day. One of them was Jason Ferguson, a defensive tackle who had experience with Bill Parcells back with the Jets. Ferguson ended up playing just three years with the Cowboys, missing most of the 2007 season with a torn pectoral muscle. All in all, Ferguson had a 13-year career, playing with Jets, Cowboys and Dolphins.
The number "95" is referenced often these days, especially after every season the Cowboys don't make it to the Super Bowl. The 1995 season is the last time the Cowboys advanced to the big game, beating the Steelers for their fifth world championship. But since then, they haven't even made it to an NFC Championship game.
The only other 95-yard touchdown in Cowboys history occurred in a 1999 regular-season meeting with the Packers. George Teague saved the day with an interception of Brett Favre at the 5, and raced down the sideline for a touchdown, giving Dallas a 27-13 win. It was the first game played in the 90's decade that didn't include Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith or Michael Irvin – all three were sidelined with injuries.
The Play: Bob Hayes came to the Cowboys as an Olympic sprinter with the hopes he could turn into an NFL wide receiver. As it turned out, "Bullet" Bob Hayes changed the way defenses were played. His speed – evident on this long bomb from Don Meredith in 1965 – was an example how teams had to change its coverage to keep Hayes in front of them. This touchdown is still the longest pass play in Cowboys history.
Best of the Best: Marcus Spears – A national champion with Nick Saban's LSU Tigers in 2003, Marcus Spears was drafted in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft. Injuries hindered his early production as a pro defensive lineman, but his presence was consistent in the middle of the Dallas defense from 2005 to 2012. Despite never making a Pro Bowl or being named an All-Pro, Spears was a key contributor and a locker room-favorite throughout his career.
Blast From The Past: Daniel Stubbs – After winning back-to-back Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers, Stubbs reunited with his college coach Jimmie Johnson via trade in 1990. He had an impressive first season in Dallas with 7.5 sacks over all 16 games but was released after just nine games in 1991. A sandwich named his honor, 'The Stubb', can still be found on the menu of a Coppell, Texas deli.
During the 2022 season, the Dallas defense allowed just 96 points in the second quarter through all 17 games. The Cowboys outscored opponents by 50 points in the second frame alone, their best score differential of a singular period last season.
In 2007, Jason Witten had the best season the Cowboys had ever seen with 96 receptions, 1,145 yards, and seven touchdowns. All three were records for the position until Witten broke his own records with 110 catches in 2012 and eight touchdowns in 2013.
The Play: Against the Cardinals in 1975, rookie linebacker Thomas Henderson scampered 96-yards for a kick return touchdown off a reverse. Resulting in one of the most memorable plays in Cowboys history. The play was another stroke of genius for Tom Landry, as the whole sequence started with a fumble by Rolly Woolsey that was promptly handed off to Henderson for the long return.
Best of the Best: La'Roi Glover – From 2002 to 2005, the Cowboys made the playoffs just one time and never won the NFC East. A lack of talent was the big reason for that. But they had a few great players and La'Roi Glover was one of them. He made the Pro Bowl in each of his four seasons with the Cowboys, despite the team's lack of on-field success. Glover was a steady force in the middle and could play in any defensive scheme.
Blast From The Past: Jason Hatcher – Drafted in the third round out of Grambling, Hatcher was more of a role player early in his career before blossoming into a Pro Bowl player. Hatcher had just 16 sacks in his first seven years, but exploded for 11 in 2013, resulting in a big contract with Washington. Hatcher played 10 years in the NFL, mostly with the Cowboys.
Knowing the rules, even the obscure ones, is always an advantage and in 2010, rookie cornerback Bryan McCann put that on display when he alertly grabbed the ball after the Lions touched it first when downing a punt. McCann wasn't the primary returner on the play but took the ball at the 3 and turned it into a 97-yard touchdown to help beat the Lions. Ironically enough, that play came one week after McCann scored on a 101-yard interception return against the Giants. He was the first player in NFL history to have touchdowns of 97+ yards in consecutive games.
Looking at the NFL all-time passing numbers, Dak Prescott is sitting in the No. 97 spot – in two spots. Dak is currently 97th in NFL history with 22,038 passing yards.
Dak Prescott also 143 career touchdown passes, which rank 97th in league history. Over his career, he's averaging nearly 25 touchdowns when healthy. Dak could jump into the Top 75 next year with another 25 touchdowns, which of course would be a drop from his record-setting 37 last year.
Best of the Best: Greg Ellis – Drafted in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft, Ellis quickly became a feared part of the Cowboys defense and stayed that way until signing with Oakland in 2009. A Pro-Bowler and Comeback Player of the Year in 2007, Ellis finished his Cowboys career with 77 total sacks and 496 tackles in just 11 seasons with the team.
Blast From The Past: Tyrone Crawford – After battling through injuries and a lack of playing time early in his career, Crawford found his footing and spent nine full seasons with the Cowboys. He was known as a steady contributor on the defensive line and a leader in the locker room. Crawford finished his NFL career with 25 sacks and retired in 2020 after playing all 16 games.
The Play: In front of the national audience of Monday Night Football, Felix Jones provided one of the longest returns in Cowboys history with a 98-yard kick return touchdown. The score put Dallas up 13-6 and was the precursor to an extremely entertaining 41-37 Cowboys win at Texas Stadium. It was Jones' only kick return touchdown in his five-year NFL career.
Entering 2022, Dak Prescott owns a 98.4 passer rating, the highest in Cowboys history, edging out Tony Romo (97.1). His mark would rank fifth all-time behind just Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers, and Russell Wilson.
1998 was the last time, and will remain the last time, that Dallas finished at a perfect 8-0 against their division. This was prior to each division shrinking to just four teams in 2002 and only requiring six games against per season. Dallas took advantage of the six-game divisional schedule in 2021, going 6-0 against the NFC East.
Chris Canty – One of the pieces in the Cowboys' 2005 Draft, which will go down as one of the best in team history. A fourth-round pick from Virginia, the Cowboys did enough homework before the draft to convince themselves Canty's eye injury wouldn't be a factor. As it turned out, he played 11 years, including four with the Cowboys. Canty won a Super Bowl ring with the Giants in the 2011 season.
Charles Tapper – While he only played two seasons with the Cowboys, he's actually the answer to a trivia question. Who was the first player the Cowboys drafted in the fourth round before getting Dak Prescott as a compensatory pick? That would be Tapper, who battled through injuries and never was able to stick to the roster.
What else by Tony Dorsett's magical run in the 1982 season finale? It's the only 99-yard play from scrimmage in team history and just one of two rushing scores of 99 yards in NFL history. Funny side note of this play – the Cowboys only had 10 players on the field but it was still enough to get Dorsett in the end zone and the record books forever. Watch Now!
In 99 attempts last season, Ezekiel Elliott was rated the best pass-blocking running back in the NFL. Known for his rugged running style and nose for the end zone, Zeke is not only a willing blocker, but apparently the NFL's best among the backs.
Scoring first is always important in football. But over his career, head coach Mike McCarthy's teams seem to take advantage more than others. McCarthy has a 99-34-2 record when his teams score first.
A 100 quarterback rating usually means good things for the team overall. No player in team history has more than Tony Romo, who leads the club with 67 career games with a QB rating over 100. The Cowboys were 51-16 in those games when Romo hit the century mark. His highest rating for a start occurred against the Colts in 2014 when he posted a 151.7 rating.
Up until 2009 when the Cowboys moved into AT&T Stadium, all of their home games were played outdoors. But would you believe only three times in team history have the Cowboys kicked off a game with temperatures over 100 degrees? And only once at home – the 109 degree game against the Eagles in 2000. The other two were road games at Arizona. And this year, don't bet on that happening since the Cowboys' first road game is at night against the Giants.
The Cowboys have had nine plays in team history that have counted 100 yards or more in the record books. Two of which have been from interception returns and seven by kickoff, including a 100-yard return from Reggie Swinton back in 2002.
For the previous two seasons, Tony Pollard had been flirting with a kickoff return for a touchdown, having three returns of 60+ yards. Finally, on Thanksgiving Day 2021, Pollard broke free against the Raiders, ripping off a 100-yard return when his team needed it the most. Watch Now!
