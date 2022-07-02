Countdown: Flea-Flicker Gives Dallas 71-Yard TD

The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.
Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.
But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.
As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.
Today, we will continue with 71 days to the start of the season.
The Play: It's not used often, especially in Dallas, but the Cowboys worked the "flea-flicker" to perfection in a 2005 win over the Chiefs. A fake run by Marion Barber got the ball back into Drew Bledsoe's hands before he heaved a bomb to a wide open Terry Glenn for the 71-yard touchdown in what turned into a dramatic 31-28 win over the Chiefs.
