Countdown: Honoring Jason Witten's Signature Play

The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.
Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.
But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.
As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.
Today, we will continue with 53 days to the start of the season.
The Play: We all vividly remember the play, right? The Cowboys started the 2007 campaign on fire by starting 5-0 before a loss to the Patriots in Week 6 just before the bye week. Following the bye Dallas went to Philly where Jason Witten created one of the most memorable plays in Cowboys history. Tony Romo found Witten over the middle before he crashed into two Eagles defenders, causing him to lose his helmet. Instead of going down, Witten continued down all the way inside the 10-yard line, helmetless and fired up. And that play will not only live forever, but it likely won't have any company as the NFL has since changed the rule, blowing all plays dead once the ball-carrier's helmet comes off.
The 2022 season is getting closer and closer. For the next 100 days, we will count down to the Sept. 11 opener with a daily tribute to each number.