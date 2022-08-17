Countdown: How Many Rushing TDs For Dak?

As we count down to the start of a new season, we'll focus on the exact number of days before the Sept. 11 opener against the Bucs.
The Play: The Cowboys' road win over an up-and-coming 49ers team in 2011 was an instant classic. Quarterback Tony Romo returned mid-game from a broken rib and punctured lung (medical term: pneumothorax) to bring Dallas back from a 14-point first-half deficit. Miles Austin caught a 53-yard touchdown pass earlier in the game, and his 25-yard TD in the fourth quarter – high-pointing the ball against the right sideline and extending his body just across the goal line – cut the 49ers' lead to three. Dan Bailey would kick two more field goals in regulation and overtime to complete the comeback.
