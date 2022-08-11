Countdown: Is 31 Points Per Game Possible Again?

As we count down the days to the start of a new season, we'll focus on the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener against the Bucs.
Today, we will continue with 31 days to the start of the season.
The Play: Playing on the road against the Vikings in Week 3 of the 1995 season, the Cowboys held a slim 17-10 lead over Minnesota before Warren Moon hit Cris Carter for an 8-yard touchdown late in the fourth to force overtime. Dallas would win the coin toss and received the ball, working their way down the field before Emmitt Smith ripped off a 31-yard run to serve as a highlight of the Cowboys third Super Bowl winning season of the 1990s.
The 2022 season is getting closer and closer. For the next 100 days, we will count down to the Sept. 11 opener with a daily tribute to each number.