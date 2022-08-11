Countdown: Is 31 Points Per Game Possible Again?

15 / 341

Best Of The Best: Herschel Walker – When the Cowboys thought the the rival football league – USFL – might fold in the near future, they decided to use a fifth-round pick to land the league's best player. In 1985, Herschel Walker was drafted and eventually joined the Cowboys in 1986. He had three great seasons in Dallas and was clearly the best player on the 1989 team when Jerry Jones and Jimmy Johnson took over. The Cowboys decided to deal Walker to Minnesota in what is arguably the most significant trade in NFL history. The Cowboys received eight draft picks, including three first-round picks and three second-rounders. In all, the Cowboys eventually landed 18 players out of the trade, including players such as Emmitt Smith, Darren Woodson and Russell Maryland.

Walker went to the Vikings and never took them to the Super Bowl. He went to the Giants and Eagles before returning to the Cowboys for two seasons in 1996 & 1997, becoming a dangerous kickoff returner in his mid-30s, showing why Walker will always be considered one of the purest athletes in not only Cowboys history but all of pro football.