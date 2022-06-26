Countdown: Jesse Holley's Shining Moment

The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.
Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.
But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.
As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.
Today, we will continue with 77 days to the start of the season.
The Play: With the 2011 'battle in the bay' against San Francisco pushed into overtime, it was time for an unlikely hero to emerge. Following a defensive stop, Tony Romo opened the next drive with a deep strike over the middle to Jesse Holley, who took it down to the one-yard line. The longest reception of Holley's career set up a 19-yard Dan Bailey field goal for a 27-24 Cowboys win. Holley, who won the reality show "4th & Long" just to get a training camp invite with the Cowboys back in 2010, had an incredible journey just to get to the NFL. His story was part of the Cowboys' in-house 2021 Deep Blue documentary series: From Reality to Holley-wood.
The 2022 season is getting closer and closer. For the next 100 days, we will count down to the Sept. 11 opener with a daily tribute to each number.