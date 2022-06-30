Countdown: Larry Allen's Most Iconic Moment 

The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.
Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.
But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.
As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.
Today, we will continue with 73 days to the start of the season.
The Play: All who watched the Cowboys in the 1990's and 2000's know exactly what type of athlete Larry Allen was. There isn't a single play that completely shows his grit and athleticism quite like the way he tracked down a potential pick-six in 1994. New Orleans linebacker Darion Conner picked off a Troy Aikman pass and was headed to the endzone before the 6-foot-3, 335-pound Allen caught him from behind. A 56-yard return that was stopped 16 yards short because of the rookie's effort.
