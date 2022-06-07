Countdown: LB Takes Kickoff 96 Yards To The House

The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.
Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.
But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.
As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.
Today, we will continue with 96 days to the start of the season.
The Play: Against the Cardinals in 1975, rookie linebacker Thomas Henderson scampered 96-yards for a kick return touchdown off a reverse. Resulting in one of the most memorable plays in Cowboys history. The play was another stroke of genius for Tom Landry, as the whole sequence started with a fumble by Rolly Woolsey that was promptly handed off to Henderson for the long return.
