Countdown: Longest Pass Play In Cowboys History

The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.
Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.
But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.
As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.
Today, we will continue with 95 days to the start of the season.
The Play: Bob Hayes came to the Cowboys as an Olympic sprinter with the hopes he could turn into an NFL wide receiver. As it turned out, "Bullet" Bob Hayes changed the way defenses were played. His speed – evident on this long bomb from Don Meredith in 1965 – was an example how teams had to change its coverage to keep Hayes in front of them. This touchdown is still the longest pass play in Cowboys history.
