Countdown: Longest TD of Dez Bryant's Career

The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.
Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.
But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.
As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.
Today, we will continue with 93 days to the start of the season.
The Play: Sometimes, even the rookies can be the best players on the field. In 2010, the Cowboys had their hands full with the Giants on Monday Night Football, but it would've been worse had Dez Bryant not scored three touchdowns. His most dazzling play of the game – and probably the season – occurred when he fielded a punt inside his 10 and eventually started up the field at the 7, resulting in a 93-yard touchdown return – his second punt return for at TD that season.
