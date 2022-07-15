Countdown: Making A Case For Both Zeke & Pollard

The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.
Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.
But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.
As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.
Today, we will continue with 58 days to the start of the season.
The Play: Let's go with two plays here – especially since they occurred about seven minutes apart. In a 2012 matchup with the Saints, Dez Bryant reeled in a pair of 58-yard touchdowns from Tony Romo, torching the New Orleans secondary on consecutive possessions during the second quarter.
The 2022 season is getting closer and closer. For the next 100 days, we will count down to the Sept. 11 opener with a daily tribute to each number.