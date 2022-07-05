Countdown: Matt Farniok's Time To Compete?

The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.
Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.
But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.
As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.
Today, we will continue with 68 days to the start of the season.
The Play: During the 1984 season, Dallas got out to a quick 3-1 start before they returned home to face the vaunted 80s defense of the Chicago Bears and coach Mike Ditka. But the Cowboys had offensive weapons of their own to combat the Monsters of the Midway with running back Tony Dorsett and their own legendary coach in Tom Landry. Down 7-3 in the first half, Cowboys quarterback Gary Hogeboom hit Dorsett on a routine screen pass that went for a 68-yard touchdown, eventually leading to a 23-14 win.
