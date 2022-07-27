Countdown: More Than Just 46 Targets For Pollard?

As we count down the days to the start of a new season, we'll focus on the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener against the Bucs.
Today, we will continue with 46 days to the start of the season.
The Play – The Cowboys' chances of winning this Monday Night game in Philadelphia seemed rather bleak late in the fourth quarter. It seemed this would be yet another crushing blow to head coach Bill Parcells, who had already attended his brother's funeral earlier that day in New Jersey. But the Cowboys pulled out some fourth-quarter magic, scoring a touchdown that cut the Philly lead to 20-14. And then, safety Roy Williams jumped in front of Donovan McNabb's sideline pass at the 46-yard line, and scampered down the sidelines for a dramatic touchdown, lifting the Cowboys to a 21-20 win. After the game, Williams presented his coach with the game ball and it was relayed to Parcells that his brother, a college football player at Army, wore No. 31, the same number as Williams, who won the game with his pick-six.
The 2022 season is getting closer and closer. For the next 100 days, we will count down to the Sept. 11 opener with a daily tribute to each number.