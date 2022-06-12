Countdown: Most Consistent Cowboys Player Ever?

The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.
Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.
But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.
As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.
Today, we will continue with 91 days to the start of the season.
The Play: DeMarco Murray was supposed to just split carries with Tashard Choice, who actually started the game. But Murray ended up with a career day, sparked by a 91-yard run in the first quarter in which he was barely touched. Murray ripped off the second-longest run in franchise history. He eventually finished the day 253 yards, breaking the Cowboys' single-game record and it still ranks tied for ninth in NFL history for most yards in a game.
