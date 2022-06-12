Celebrating 100 Days Until 2022 Season

Countdown: Most Consistent Cowboys Player Ever?

Jun 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.

Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.

But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.

As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.

Today, we will continue with 91 days to the start of the season.

The Play: DeMarco Murray was supposed to just split carries with Tashard Choice, who actually started the game. But Murray ended up with a career day, sparked by a 91-yard run in the first quarter in which he was barely touched. Murray ripped off the second-longest run in franchise history. He eventually finished the day 253 yards, breaking the Cowboys' single-game record and it still ranks tied for ninth in NFL history for most yards in a game.

Celebrating 100 Days Until 2022 Season

The 2022 season is getting closer and closer. For the next 100 days, we will count down to the Sept. 11 opener with a daily tribute to each number.

Best of the Best: L.P. Ladouceur – The only player in franchise history to play 16 consecutive years with the Cowboys, LP Ladouceur was arguably the most consistent player to ever wear the star. The deep snapper joined the team in 2005 as the Cowboys were looking for an upgrade at deep snapper. As it turned out, just being on the West Coast for a week led the Cowboys to sign Ladouceur, who kept the job until the end of the 2020 season. He ranks second in games played with 253, two behind Jason Witten.
As the Cowboys look for more stability at the kicker position this year, perhaps with a rookie as well, they can possibly look to the 1997 season, when rookie Richie Cunningham hit a franchise record 34 field goals in one season. Not only did he make a lot of kicks, but he was accurate as well, connecting on 91 percent of his attempts.
The Cowboys' current roster includes Carlos Watkins, who became the first player to wear the jersey and score a touchdown. Watkins intercepted a pass against the Saints and returned it 29 yards for a score.
The Play: DeMarco Murray was supposed to just split carries with Tashard Choice, who actually started the game. But Murray ended up with a career day, sparked by a 91-yard run in the first quarter in which he was barely touched. Murray ripped off the second-longest run in franchise history. He eventually finished the day 253 yards, breaking the Cowboys' single-game record and it still ranks tied for ninth in NFL history for most yards in a game.
Best of the Best: Tony Tolbert – No other number 92 comes close to the legacy and production that Tolbert brought to Dallas in the 1990's. He was selected with a fourth-round pick in 1989 after one of the best collegiate careers in UTEP history. He continued that legacy with three Super Bowl titles, 59 career sacks, along with a Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection in 1996. Present Player:
Present Player:

Current Player: Dorance Armstrong – Outside of Tolbert, no other player has worn the number 92 for more seasons than Armstrong. It's taken a couple of seasons for the Houston native to find his footing in the NFL, but he is coming off a career season in 2021. His five sacks were third on the team behind Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence and he is expected to see more playing time this season. 92 Notes:
92 Notes:

Jayron Kearse led the Cowboys in 2021 with a career-high 92 tackles. That tally was the best by a Cowboys defensive player since Barry Church had 93 in 2014.
Michael Gallup took a higher percentage of his snaps outside the formation than any other Cowboys wide receiver in 2021. His 92% led the team but he was still third in total snaps outside with 322, behind Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb.
In one of the single-most impressive individual plays in franchise history, Tony Dorsett evaded five different defenders for a 92-yard touchdown. This reception against the Colts in 1978 is still listed as the second-longest passing play in Cowboys history and remains the longest since it's occurrence.
Best of the Best: Anthony Spencer – For nearly the first 30 years of the franchise history, the Cowboys didn't give out many numbers in the 90s, if at all. The No. 93 has gone to several players over the last 30+ years, but Anthony Spencer seemed to wear it the best. The 2007 first-round pick got to play opposite of DeMarcus Ware for most of his career. By the middle of his career, Spencer was averaging about 5 sacks per year, but in 2012, he enjoyed a career season with 11, earning him his first and only Pro Bowl selection. Spencer, who had 33 career sacks, eventually retired after eight seasons – all with the Cowboys.
Blast From The Past: Peppi Zellner – The Cowboys have always been known to take mid-round chances in the draft, either from small schools or players that starred in other sports. For Zellner, he actually falls in both categories. The Cowboys drafted him in the fourth round in 1999 from Fort Valley State. Zellner, who was also a standout basketball player, was considered a project player in the NFL. But he played four years in Dallas and then one each with Washington and Arizona. Zellner finished his career with nine sacks. One fun fact about Zellner, he was one of four players on the 2000 roster with the letters "Zell" in his name, joining Flozell Adams, Izell Reese and Chris Brazzell.
One fun fact about Zellner, he was one of four players on the 2000 roster with the letters "Zell" in his name, joining Flozell Adams, Izell Reese and Chris Brazzell.

Zack Martin doesn't appear to be slowing down at all. Not only did he earn another All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection in 2021, but according to ProFootballFocus.com, Martin was the fourth-rated player in the NFL with a 93.4 overall grade, which was second among guards behind Joey Bitonio (93.6). The only two players with higher grades were Trent Williams and Aaron Donald.
Arguably the best team in franchise history, the 1993 Cowboys were able to repeat as Super Bowl champions, despite staring 0-2 with Emmitt Smith holding out the first two games without a contract. Other highlights from that season included Smith setting a then-rushing record 237 yards vs. Philly before he eventually won NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP.
The Cowboys are hoping for several pass-rushers to take the next step here in 2022. But often overlooked in the conversation is Tarell Basham, who joined the Cowboys last year for his fifth pro season. He tied his career-high with 3.5 sacks last year.
The Play: Sometimes, even the rookies can be the best players on the field. In 2010, the Cowboys had their hands full with the Giants on Monday Night Football, but it would've been worse had Dez Bryant not scored three touchdowns. His most dazzling play of the game – and probably the season – occurred when he fielded a punt inside his 10 and eventually started up the field at the 7, resulting in a 93-yard touchdown return – his second punt return for at TD that season.
Best of the Best: DeMarcus Ware – One of the greatest defenders to ever wear a Cowboys uniform, Ware imposed his will on offenses for nine seasons in Dallas. One of just seven players to lead the NFL in sacks for two separate seasons (2008 and 2010). He remains the franchise's all-time leader in sacks (117), fumbles forced (32), tackles for loss (145.0), and quarterback hits (185).
Blast From The Past: Charles Haley – Prior to Tom Brady, only one player in NFL history had won more than four Super Bowls in their playing career, Charles Haley. The five-time champion won two with the San Francisco 49ers and three more with the Cowboys. Enshrined into the Cowboys Ring of Honor in 2011 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015 after 100 career sacks and 26 forced fumbles.
Mr. Cowboy, Bob Lilly, finished his legendary NFL career with 94 career sacks. A number that still puts Lilly inside the top-ten in franchise history.
Troy Aikman holds the most wins by a Cowboys quarterback as a starter with 94. Followed on the list by Roger Staubach (85), Tony Romo (78), and Danny White (62).
The Play: The ultimate dagger. With under 7-minutes to play, Philadelphia was driving deep into Cowboys territory with a chance to take the lead and keep their chances for a divisional title alive. However, Darren Woodson picked off Randall Cunningham and returned it 94 yards to the endzone to seal the win and clinch the 1994 NFC East crown.
Best of the Best: Chad Hennings – While Roger Staubach is the most famous player drafted from a military school that eventually made it to the Cowboys, Chad Hennings had a similar route. He was drafted late in the 1988 draft out of Air Force and finally made the Cowboys roster in 1992, just in time to help win three Super Bowls in four years. Hennings played his entire nine-year career with the Cowboys, starting 72 games. In 1994, Hennings did not start a game but had a career-best seven sacks.
Blast From The Past: Jason Ferguson – The Cowboys made a splash back in March of 2005, signing three veteran players all in one day. One of them was Jason Ferguson, a defensive tackle who had experience with Bill Parcells back with the Jets. Ferguson ended up playing just three years with the Cowboys, missing most of the 2007 season with a torn pectoral muscle. All in all, Ferguson had a 13-year career, playing with Jets, Cowboys and Dolphins.
The number "95" is referenced often these days, especially after every season the Cowboys don't make it to the Super Bowl. The 1995 season is the last time the Cowboys advanced to the big game, beating the Steelers for their fifth world championship. But since then, they haven't even made it to an NFC Championship game.
The only other 95-yard touchdown in Cowboys history occurred in a 1999 regular-season meeting with the Packers. George Teague saved the day with an interception of Brett Favre at the 5, and raced down the sideline for a touchdown, giving Dallas a 27-13 win. It was the first game played in the 90's decade that didn't include Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith or Michael Irvin – all three were sidelined with injuries.
The Play: Bob Hayes came to the Cowboys as an Olympic sprinter with the hopes he could turn into an NFL wide receiver. As it turned out, "Bullet" Bob Hayes changed the way defenses were played. His speed – evident on this long bomb from Don Meredith in 1965 – was an example how teams had to change its coverage to keep Hayes in front of them. This touchdown is still the longest pass play in Cowboys history.
Best of the Best: Marcus Spears – A national champion with Nick Saban's LSU Tigers in 2003, Marcus Spears was drafted in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft. Injuries hindered his early production as a pro defensive lineman, but his presence was consistent in the middle of the Dallas defense from 2005 to 2012. Despite never making a Pro Bowl or being named an All-Pro, Spears was a key contributor and a locker room-favorite throughout his career.
Blast From The Past: Daniel Stubbs – After winning back-to-back Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers, Stubbs reunited with his college coach Jimmie Johnson via trade in 1990. He had an impressive first season in Dallas with 7.5 sacks over all 16 games but was released after just nine games in 1991. A sandwich named his honor, 'The Stubb', can still be found on the menu of a Coppell, Texas deli.
During the 2022 season, the Dallas defense allowed just 96 points in the second quarter through all 17 games. The Cowboys outscored opponents by 50 points in the second frame alone, their best score differential of a singular period last season.
In 2007, Jason Witten had the best season the Cowboys had ever seen with 96 receptions, 1,145 yards, and seven touchdowns. All three were records for the position until Witten broke his own records with 110 catches in 2012 and eight touchdowns in 2013.
The Play: Against the Cardinals in 1975, rookie linebacker Thomas Henderson scampered 96-yards for a kick return touchdown off a reverse. Resulting in one of the most memorable plays in Cowboys history. The play was another stroke of genius for Tom Landry, as the whole sequence started with a fumble by Rolly Woolsey that was promptly handed off to Henderson for the long return.
Knowing the rules, even the obscure ones, is always an advantage and in 2010, rookie cornerback Bryan McCann put that on display when he alertly grabbed the ball after the Lions touched it first when downing a punt. McCann wasn't the primary returner on the play but took the ball at the 3 and turned it into a 97-yard touchdown to help beat the Lions. Ironically enough, that play came one week after McCann scored on a 101-yard interception return against the Giants. He was the first player in NFL history to have touchdowns of 97+ yards in consecutive games.
Best of the Best: La'Roi Glover – From 2002 to 2005, the Cowboys made the playoffs just one time and never won the NFC East. A lack of talent was the big reason for that. But they had a few great players and La'Roi Glover was one of them. He made the Pro Bowl in each of his four seasons with the Cowboys, despite the team's lack of on-field success. Glover was a steady force in the middle and could play in any defensive scheme.
Blast From The Past: Jason Hatcher – Drafted in the third round out of Grambling, Hatcher was more of a role player early in his career before blossoming into a Pro Bowl player. Hatcher had just 16 sacks in his first seven years, but exploded for 11 in 2013, resulting in a big contract with Washington. Hatcher played 10 years in the NFL, mostly with the Cowboys.
Looking at the NFL all-time passing numbers, Dak Prescott is sitting in the No. 97 spot – in two spots. Dak is currently 97th in NFL history with 22,038 passing yards.
Dak Prescott also 143 career touchdown passes, which rank 97th in league history. Over his career, he's averaging nearly 25 touchdowns when healthy. Dak could jump into the Top 75 next year with another 25 touchdowns, which of course would be a drop from his record-setting 37 last year.
The Play: In front of the national audience of Monday Night Football, Felix Jones provided one of the longest returns in Cowboys history with a 98-yard kick return touchdown. The score put Dallas up 13-6 and was the precursor to an extremely entertaining 41-37 Cowboys win at Texas Stadium. It was Jones' only kick return touchdown in his five-year NFL career.
Best of the Best: Greg Ellis – Drafted in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft, Ellis quickly became a feared part of the Cowboys defense and stayed that way until signing with Oakland in 2009. A Pro-Bowler and Comeback Player of the Year in 2007, Ellis finished his Cowboys career with 77 total sacks and 496 tackles in just 11 seasons with the team.
Blast From The Past: Tyrone Crawford – After battling through injuries and a lack of playing time early in his career, Crawford found his footing and spent nine full seasons with the Cowboys. He was known as a steady contributor on the defensive line and a leader in the locker room. Crawford finished his NFL career with 25 sacks and retired in 2020 after playing all 16 games.
Entering 2022, Dak Prescott owns a 98.4 passer rating, the highest in Cowboys history, edging out Tony Romo (97.1). His mark would rank fifth all-time behind just Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers, and Russell Wilson.
1998 was the last time, and will remain the last time, that Dallas finished at a perfect 8-0 against their division. This was prior to each division shrinking to just four teams in 2002 and only requiring six games against per season. Dallas took advantage of the six-game divisional schedule in 2021, going 6-0 against the NFC East.
What else by Tony Dorsett's magical run in the 1982 season finale? It's the only 99-yard play from scrimmage in team history and just one of two rushing scores of 99 yards in NFL history. Funny side note of this play – the Cowboys only had 10 players on the field but it was still enough to get Dorsett in the end zone and the record books forever. Watch Now!
Chris Canty – One of the pieces in the Cowboys' 2005 Draft, which will go down as one of the best in team history. A fourth-round pick from Virginia, the Cowboys did enough homework before the draft to convince themselves Canty's eye injury wouldn't be a factor. As it turned out, he played 11 years, including four with the Cowboys. Canty won a Super Bowl ring with the Giants in the 2011 season.
Charles Tapper – While he only played two seasons with the Cowboys, he's actually the answer to a trivia question. Who was the first player the Cowboys drafted in the fourth round before getting Dak Prescott as a compensatory pick? That would be Tapper, who battled through injuries and never was able to stick to the roster.
In 99 attempts last season, Ezekiel Elliott was rated the best pass-blocking running back in the NFL. Known for his rugged running style and nose for the end zone, Zeke is not only a willing blocker, but apparently the NFL's best among the backs.
Scoring first is always important in football. But over his career, head coach Mike McCarthy's teams seem to take advantage more than others. McCarthy has a 99-34-2 record when his teams score first.
A 100 quarterback rating usually means good things for the team overall. No player in team history has more than Tony Romo, who leads the club with 67 career games with a QB rating over 100. The Cowboys were 51-16 in those games when Romo hit the century mark. His highest rating for a start occurred against the Colts in 2014 when he posted a 151.7 rating.
Up until 2009 when the Cowboys moved into AT&T Stadium, all of their home games were played outdoors. But would you believe only three times in team history have the Cowboys kicked off a game with temperatures over 100 degrees? And only once at home – the 109 degree game against the Eagles in 2000. The other two were road games at Arizona. And this year, don't bet on that happening since the Cowboys' first road game is at night against the Giants.
The Cowboys have had nine plays in team history that have counted 100 yards or more in the record books. Two of which have been from interception returns and seven by kickoff, including a 100-yard return from Reggie Swinton back in 2002.
For the previous two seasons, Tony Pollard had been flirting with a kickoff return for a touchdown, having three returns of 60+ yards. Finally, on Thanksgiving Day 2021, Pollard broke free against the Raiders, ripping off a 100-yard return when his team needed it the most. Watch Now!
Advertising