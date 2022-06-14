Countdown: Parsons Had Best Rating Among LBs

The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.
Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.
But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.
As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.
Today, we will continue with 89 days to the start of the season.
The Play: When you think Herschel Walker and "89," it usually starts with the blockbuster trade that occurred in 1989 between the Cowboys and Vikings. But often forgotten is the fact Walker came back to the Cowboys in 1996 and spent two years as a third-down back and kick returner. Walker still had blazing speed and ripped off this 89-yard return in 1996, the longest play of the season for the Cowboys.
The 2022 season is getting closer and closer. For the next 100 days, we will count down to the Sept. 11 opener with a daily tribute to each number.