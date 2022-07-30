Countdown: Plenty Of "Honor" With No. 43

The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.
Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.
Today, we will continue with 43 days to the start of the season.
The Play: Two of the more unique parts of Tony Romo's game was his elusiveness and arm strength. Both of which were on display as he avoided a J.J. Watt sack (impressive on its own) and delivered a 43-yard bomb to Terrance Williams in the endzone. The touchdown gave Dallas a 10-7 lead over the Texans in a 2014 matchup that ended in a 20-17 Cowboys win.
