Countdown: Pollard Now A Factor In Passing Game?

The Play – The Cowboys looked down and out during a 2004 home game against Washington. But with one last drive, veteran Vinny Testaverde hooked up with rookie receiver Patrick Crayton, who got behind the defense to catch a 39-yard touchdown that propelled Dallas to a last-second 13-10 victory at Texas Stadium.
The 2022 season is getting closer and closer. For the next 100 days, we will count down to the Sept. 11 opener with a daily tribute to each number.