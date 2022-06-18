Countdown: Roy Williams Caps Rookie Year in Style

The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.
Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.
But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.
As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.
Today, we will continue with 85 days to the start of the season.
The Play: Part of a rookie season that put the league on notice, Roy Williams celebrated the 2002 regular season finale with an 85-yard pick six against Washington. It was the second time as a rookie that Williams took an interception to the house (both against Washington), which tied the franchise record for pick-sixes in a season at the time.
The 2022 season is getting closer and closer. For the next 100 days, we will count down to the Sept. 11 opener with a daily tribute to each number.