Countdown: Some "Special" Players Have Worn 40

As we count down the days to the start of a new season, we'll focus on the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener against the Bucs.
Today, we will continue with 40 days to the start of the season.
The Play – Tony Pollard got the start in place of an injured Ezekiel Elliott against the 49ers in 2020 and made the most of it. His highlight play was a dazzling 40-yard touchdown in which he broke a few tackles en route to the end zone.
The 2022 season is getting closer and closer. For the next 100 days, we will count down to the Sept. 11 opener with a daily tribute to each number.