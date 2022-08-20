Countdown: Spreading The TD Wealth On Offense

As we count down to the start of a new season, we'll focus on the exact number of days before the Sept. 11 opener against the Bucs.
Today, we will continue with 22 days until the start of the season.
The Play: Pro Football Hall of Famer Drew Pearson is known best for making "The Catch" from Roger Staubach in the 1975 NFC Playoffs, but this catch was pretty special, too. In the 1980 NFC Divisional Round against Atlanta, Pearson got behind the Falcons' defense and caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Danny White in the final minute to win the game, 30-27, and send the Cowboys to the NFC Championship game.
