Countdown: T-New, Hollywood & 56-Point Outburst

The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.
Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.
But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.
As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.
Today, we will continue with 56 days to the start of the season.
The Play: One of the long-standing members of the 2000s Cowboys in Terence Newman engineered one of the most electrifying plays of the 2006 season for Dallas in their Week 17 matchup against the Lions before heading into the playoffs. Dallas rallied from a 13-0 deficit in the first quarter, engaging in a back and forth contest the rest of the way, including Newman's 56-yard punt return in the third quarter and Terrell Owens' 56-yard touchdown receptions in the fourth.
The 2022 season is getting closer and closer. For the next 100 days, we will count down to the Sept. 11 opener with a daily tribute to each number.