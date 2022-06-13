Countdown: Tank, Ratliff Have Both Rocked No. 90 

The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.
Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.
But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.
As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.
Today, we will continue with 90 days to the start of the season.
The Play: In 1999, the Cowboys were trying to figure out how to play without Michael Irvin, who suffered his career-ending neck injury earlier in the season. By the end of the year, Jason Tucker became one of Troy Aikman's favorite targets. In the season finale with the playoffs on the line, Aikman hit Tucker on a quick slant from the 10-yard line, just hoping to get a first down and some breathing room. Tucker did more than that, ripping off a 90-yard touchdown, which is still tied for third-longest in franchise history.
The 2022 season is getting closer and closer. For the next 100 days, we will count down to the Sept. 11 opener with a daily tribute to each number.