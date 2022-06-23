Countdown: The Underappreciated WR Of His Time

The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.
Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.
But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.
As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.
Today, we will continue with 80 days to the start of the season.
The Play: Who says the speedy wide receivers make all the big plays? Sometimes even the players out of the backfield have the longest touchdowns, evident by this 80-yard scoring strike from Danny White to Ron Springs against the Bucs in 1980. Springs was a do-it-all back that complemented the speedy tailback Tony Dorsett. Against the Bucs, Springs snuck out down the seam of the defense, but then used enough speed to get into the end zone. The Cowboys needed that score more than ever, as they were able to beat the Bucs 27-24 in overtime.
