Countdown: True Cowboys, QB Starts & Indoor Play

As we count down the days to the start of a new season, we'll focus on the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener against the Bucs.
Today, we will continue with 32 days to the start of the season.
The Play: Trailing late in the fourth quarter during Week 17 during the 2018 season, the Cowboys were down to their final attempt on a 4th and 15 against the Giants. Needing a miracle, Dallas looked to Dak Prescott to complete a miracle throw for a go-ahead touchdown and he delivered with the help of Cole Beasley. Prescott rolled to his left to avoid pressure, firing a ball across his body and found a diving Beasley for the 32-yard score that stood after review to seal the win.
