Countdown: Versatile Runner Built Like A "House"

As we count down the days to the start of a new season, we'll focus on the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener against the Bucs.
Today, we will continue with 44 days to the start of the season.
The Play – Tony Pollard has the speed, which is why Cowboys fans are wanting him to get more touches in 2022. While that is likely to happen, it's run like this one in 2019 – his rookie year – that showed his electrifying potential. Pollard ripped off a 44-yard run in a blowout win over the Rams, one of many long-range touchdowns that has become a staple in Pollard's game.
The 2022 season is getting closer and closer. For the next 100 days, we will count down to the Sept. 11 opener with a daily tribute to each number.