Countdown: Watch Jason Witten's First Career TD

As we count down the days to the start of a new season, we'll focus on the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener against the Bucs.
Today, we will continue with 36 days to the start of the season.
The Play – Jason Witten finished his illustrious career with 72 touchdowns. But you can't get to 72 without No. 1, and his first NFL touchdown occurred in 2003. Witten caught a pass over the middle from Quincy Carter against the Giants. The 36-yard touchdown was his only score of his rookie season. The next 71 occurred over the next 15 seasons.
The 2022 season is getting closer and closer. For the next 100 days, we will count down to the Sept. 11 opener with a daily tribute to each number.