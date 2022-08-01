Countdown: Waters, T-New & D-Ware's "Vick-Six"

The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.
Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.
But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.
As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.
Today, we will continue with 41 days to the start of the season.
The Play: An all-time Cowboys great, DeMarcus Ware racked up plenty of memorable moments in Dallas as one of the premier pass rushers in the league for almost a decade. However, it was in 2006 against the Falcons that Ware nabbed one of his three career interceptions and his only career touchdown. On the first play of the second half, Ware and Chris Canty broken through the offensive line, forcing Michael Vick to haphazardly to throw the ball right into Ware's chest and taking 41 yards for the score.
