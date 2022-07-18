Countdown: What To Expect From LVE In Year 5

The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.
Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.
But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.
As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.
Today, we will continue with 55 days to the start of the season.
The Play: In his rookie year, Ezekiel Elliott did everything for the Cowboys, enjoying one of the best seasons by a Dallas running back in franchise history. One of his best plays was a 55-yard touchdown run against the Lions, showcasing Zeke's burst, vision and his breakaway speed, something that has been missing the last few years. But on this night, no one was catching Zeke.
The 2022 season is getting closer and closer. For the next 100 days, we will count down to the Sept. 11 opener with a daily tribute to each number.