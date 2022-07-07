Countdown: Where McGovern Sits Entering Camp

The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.
Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.
But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.
As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.
Today, we will continue with 66 days to the start of the season.
The Play: While the 2009 season ended in a tough loss to Brett Favre and the Vikings in the playoffs, the Cowboys finished the regular season atop the NFC East. The Cowboys boasted a strong offensive unit and got out to a quick start in the season against the Buccaneers on the road in Week 1. Dallas led 13-7 coming into the second half before Tony Romo hit Roy Williams in stride up the right hash for a 66-yard touchdown to take the 34-21 victory.
The 2022 season is getting closer and closer. For the next 100 days, we will count down to the Sept. 11 opener with a daily tribute to each number.