Countdown: Will Anyone Else Wear No. 82 Again?

The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.
Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.
But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.
As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.
Today, we will continue with 82 days to the start of the season.
The Play:To think, the Cowboys actually tried replacing Patrick Crayton on punt returns two weeks earlier. But after an injury to the new returner – Allen Rossum – the Cowboys went back to Crayton, who returned a punt for a touchdown against the Falcons. And then the next week, lit up the Seahawks with this 82-yard punt return to help the Cowboys pull away from Seattle in this 2009 regular-season game. Crayton joined "Bullet" Bob Hayes as the only two players in franchise history to return punts for TDs in consecutive games.
