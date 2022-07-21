Countdown: Will Cowboys Try To Run On The Bucs?

As we count down the days to the start of a new season, we'll focus on the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener against the Bucs.
Today, we will continue with 52 days to the start of the season.
The Play: In 1983, the Cowboys were 5-0 but the chances of a sixth straight win looked bleak. The Cowboys had the ball near midfield without any timeouts against the pesky Bucs. But while Danny White was trying to work the sideline, his pass to Timmy Newsome did more than that. Newsome cut up the field and raced past the defenders, tight-roping the sideline for a game-tying touchdown. It led to a field goal in overtime as the Cowboys were able to survive Tampa Bay, 27-24.
The 2022 season is getting closer and closer. For the next 100 days, we will count down to the Sept. 11 opener with a daily tribute to each number.