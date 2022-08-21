Countdown: With 21 Days Left, It's Zeke & Deion

As we count down the days to the start of a new season, we'll focus on the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener against the Bucs.
Today, we will continue with 21 days to the start of the season.
The Play: Name your favorite Deion Sanders play. There would be so many to choose from you'd be hard-pressed to narrow that list down to a reasonable number. So how about this one? Vying for their third Super Bowl title of the 1990s, Dallas played host to the rival Eagles in the 1995 NFC Divisional round. Enter Primetime. Midway through the second quarter, the Cowboys dialed up a reverse handoff for Sanders and let him do the rest, taking it 21 yards for the score and the eventual 30-11 victory.
