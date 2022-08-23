Countdown: Witten's Impressive Final Touchdown

As we count down the days to the start of a new season, we'll focus on the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener against the Bucs.
Today, we will continue with 19 days to the start of the season.
The Play: The final touchdown grab of Jason Witten's incredible Cowboys career was a one-handed snag from 19-yards out. It was his 72nd career touchdown catch, the second-most behind Dez Bryant (73). The grab set the tone with the first score of an impressive 44-21 Dallas win over the Rams in 2019.
The 2022 season is getting closer and closer. For the next 100 days, we will count down to the Sept. 11 opener with a daily tribute to each number.