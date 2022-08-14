Countdown: Woodson Could've Played In Any Era

As we count down the days to the start of a new season, we'll focus on the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener against the Bucs.
Today, we will continue with 28 days to the start of the season.
The Play: After missing more than half of the 1989 season with a knee injury, Michael Irvin needed to show his teammates, coaches and maybe even himself that he was fully back. That moment occurred late in a comeback win in 1990 over the Bucs. Troy Aikman engineered a late drive that ended in Irvin's 28-yard touchdown in the final seconds at Tampa Bay.
The 2022 season is getting closer and closer. For the next 100 days, we will count down to the Sept. 11 opener with a daily tribute to each number.