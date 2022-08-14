Countdown: Woodson Could've Played In Any Era

1 / 353

Best Of The Best: Darren Woodson – A true throwback player who could've excelled in any era of football. Drafted in 1992 in the second round, Woodson was an all-around competitor who could run, hit, tackle, make plays on the ball and more than anything, a leader on the field.

Woodson helped the Cowboys win a Super Bowl ring his first two seasons, and then made five straight Pro Bowls from 1994-99, making his claim as one of the best safeties of the decade.

Woodson was also one of the best tacklers, becoming the Cowboys' all-time leader in tackles during the 2002 season, surpassing Lee Roy Jordan (1,236 tackles) and eventually ending his career with 1,350, which still ranks first in franchise history.

Woodson retired in 2004 after 12 seasons and remains the only player in Cowboys history to play for five different head coaches.