Cowboys Catch-Up: Big Plays, New Faces & More

Even in the offseason, every week is filled with news and storylines, from front office moves and player updates to forecasting next season.
Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.
Monday:
- Zack Martin made it clear that the Cowboys were happy to return to their "home away from home" at Oxnard River Ridge complex for training camp on Monday. More importantly, the All-Pro guard knows that the team is still looking to form its' identity on the first day of camp.
Tuesday:
- Jerry Jones spoke to the media on Tuesday and addressed multiple topics that took place over the offseason, including reaffirming his commitment to Mike McCarthy has the team's head coach. "Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones didn't wait for the question – he attacked the "elephant in the room" topic regarding his commitment to head coach Mike McCarthy," Nick Eatman explains. [Eatman with Tuesday's press conference highlights]
Wednesday:
- The podcasts returned with the first day of practice and a familiar face rejoined Cowboys Break. Former Cowboys scout and current 105.3 "The Fan" radio host Bryan Broaddus was back on the set with Derek Eagleton, Nick Eatman and Ambar Garcia. Check out the first show of camp.
- The Cowboys hit the practice field for the first time on Wednesday were plenty of standouts. Anthony Brown made a handful of excellent plays, including a perfect read of Dak Prescott to nab the first interception of camp and turn it into a pick-six.
- Jalen Tolbert talked about how his versatility will be crucial to making an impact on the offseason this season. "I definitely look at the opportunity in front of me and take it day by day and try to get better every day," Tolbert said. [Tolbert on his ability to impact the offense]
Thursday:
- Dallas officially signed USFL MVP Kavontae Turpin on Thursday, and plan to use him as a return specialist. [Turpin on his path to the Cowboys]
- Dak Prescott exceeded all expectation in 2021 following his recovery from ankle surgery, setting the franchise record for touchdowns in a season. But amidst a quick end to the season in the playoffs and changes on the offense, he is building towards his "golden year." [Read Rob Phillips on Dak's "golden year"]
- Training camp is the time to solve some position battles. Nearly every day, Kyle Youmans will assess one of the intriguing battles, stemming from the open left guard spot to backup receivers and even the kicker. Check out another "Battlegrounds" entry.
Friday:
- TJ Vasher made the catch of training camp on Friday during redzone drills with the offense with an amazing one-handed catch in the back of the endzone over Kelvin Joseph. [Inside Access: Watch Vasher's incredible catch]
- Despite having a rookie year for the ages, Micah Parsons is hungry for more. The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year said he lost 10 pounds in the offseason, while Mike McCarthy the second-year jump for players is crucial. "A leaner, quicker version of Parsons could be even more of a problem for opposing offenses. But then again, that's certainly the goal for Parsons here in Year 2," Nick Eatman writes. [Eatman on Parsons' goals for Year 2]
Saturday:
- Even though the pads haven't come on just yet, it's not too early to give assessments. In speaking to the media Saturday, owner/GM Jerry Jones gave a few names when asked which players have stood out.
- The Cowboys are always looking for more talent, which is why former first-round pick Takk McKinley was in Oxnard working out for the Cowboys. Rob Phillips wrote about the Cowboys' interest in possibly reuniting the former Falcons pass-rusher with Dan Quinn.
- Want to watch the action from camp? One of the best ways is to catch out the segment "Training Camp Live," hosted by Kyle Youmans with rotating guests. On Saturday, we introduced our new staff writer Patrik Walker, who broke down a few plays from practice with Kyle.