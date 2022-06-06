Celebrating 100 Days Until 2022 Season

Dak Prescott Ranks 97th All-Time in Two Categories

Jun 06, 2022 at 10:00 AM
The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.

Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.

But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.

As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.

Today, we will continue with 97 days to the start of the season.

The Play: Knowing the rules, even the obscure ones, is always an advantage and in 2010, rookie cornerback Bryan McCann put that on display when he alertly grabbed the ball after the Lions touched it first when downing a punt. McCann wasn't the primary returner on the play but took the ball at the 3 and turned it into a 97-yard touchdown to help beat the Lions. Ironically enough, that play came one week after McCann scored on a 101-yard interception return against the Giants. He was the first player in NFL history to have touchdowns of 97+ yards in consecutive games.

Best of the Best: La'Roi Glover – From 2002 to 2005, the Cowboys made the playoffs just one time and never won the NFC East. A lack of talent was the big reason for that. But they had a few great players and La'Roi Glover was one of them. He made the Pro Bowl in each of his four seasons with the Cowboys, despite the team's lack of on-field success. Glover was a steady force in the middle and could play in any defensive scheme.
Blast From The Past: Jason Hatcher – Drafted in the third round out of Grambling, Hatcher was more of a role player early in his career before blossoming into a Pro Bowl player. Hatcher had just 16 sacks in his first seven years, but exploded for 11 in 2013, resulting in a big contract with Washington. Hatcher played 10 years in the NFL, mostly with the Cowboys.
Looking at the NFL all-time passing numbers, Dak Prescott is sitting in the No. 97 spot – in two spots. Dak is currently 97th in NFL history with 22,038 passing yards.
Dak Prescott also 143 career touchdown passes, which rank 97th in league history. Over his career, he's averaging nearly 25 touchdowns when healthy. Dak could jump into the Top 75 next year with another 25 touchdowns, which of course would be a drop from his record-setting 37 last year.
The Play: In front of the national audience of Monday Night Football, Felix Jones provided one of the longest returns in Cowboys history with a 98-yard kick return touchdown. The score put Dallas up 13-6 and was the precursor to an extremely entertaining 41-37 Cowboys win at Texas Stadium. It was Jones' only kick return touchdown in his five-year NFL career.
Best of the Best: Greg Ellis – Drafted in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft, Ellis quickly became a feared part of the Cowboys defense and stayed that way until signing with Oakland in 2009. A Pro-Bowler and Comeback Player of the Year in 2007, Ellis finished his Cowboys career with 77 total sacks and 496 tackles in just 11 seasons with the team.
Blast From The Past: Tyrone Crawford – After battling through injuries and a lack of playing time early in his career, Crawford found his footing and spent nine full seasons with the Cowboys. He was known as a steady contributor on the defensive line and a leader in the locker room. Crawford finished his NFL career with 25 sacks and retired in 2020 after playing all 16 games.
Entering 2022, Dak Prescott owns a 98.4 passer rating, the highest in Cowboys history, edging out Tony Romo (97.1). His mark would rank fifth all-time behind just Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers, and Russell Wilson.
1998 was the last time, and will remain the last time, that Dallas finished at a perfect 8-0 against their division. This was prior to each division shrinking to just four teams in 2002 and only requiring six games against per season. Dallas took advantage of the six-game divisional schedule in 2021, going 6-0 against the NFC East.
What else by Tony Dorsett's magical run in the 1982 season finale? It's the only 99-yard play from scrimmage in team history and just one of two rushing scores of 99 yards in NFL history. Funny side note of this play – the Cowboys only had 10 players on the field but it was still enough to get Dorsett in the end zone and the record books forever. Watch Now!
Chris Canty – One of the pieces in the Cowboys' 2005 Draft, which will go down as one of the best in team history. A fourth-round pick from Virginia, the Cowboys did enough homework before the draft to convince themselves Canty's eye injury wouldn't be a factor. As it turned out, he played 11 years, including four with the Cowboys. Canty won a Super Bowl ring with the Giants in the 2011 season.
Charles Tapper – While he only played two seasons with the Cowboys, he's actually the answer to a trivia question. Who was the first player the Cowboys drafted in the fourth round before getting Dak Prescott as a compensatory pick? That would be Tapper, who battled through injuries and never was able to stick to the roster.
In 99 attempts last season, Ezekiel Elliott was rated the best pass-blocking running back in the NFL. Known for his rugged running style and nose for the end zone, Zeke is not only a willing blocker, but apparently the NFL's best among the backs.
Scoring first is always important in football. But over his career, head coach Mike McCarthy's teams seem to take advantage more than others. McCarthy has a 99-34-2 record when his teams score first.
A 100 quarterback rating usually means good things for the team overall. No player in team history has more than Tony Romo, who leads the club with 67 career games with a QB rating over 100. The Cowboys were 51-16 in those games when Romo hit the century mark. His highest rating for a start occurred against the Colts in 2014 when he posted a 151.7 rating.
Up until 2009 when the Cowboys moved into AT&T Stadium, all of their home games were played outdoors. But would you believe only three times in team history have the Cowboys kicked off a game with temperatures over 100 degrees? And only once at home – the 109 degree game against the Eagles in 2000. The other two were road games at Arizona. And this year, don't bet on that happening since the Cowboys' first road game is at night against the Giants.
The Cowboys have had nine plays in team history that have counted 100 yards or more in the record books. Two of which have been from interception returns and seven by kickoff, including a 100-yard return from Reggie Swinton back in 2002.
For the previous two seasons, Tony Pollard had been flirting with a kickoff return for a touchdown, having three returns of 60+ yards. Finally, on Thanksgiving Day 2021, Pollard broke free against the Raiders, ripping off a 100-yard return when his team needed it the most. Watch Now!
