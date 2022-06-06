Dak Prescott Ranks 97th All-Time in Two Categories

The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.
Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.
But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.
As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.
Today, we will continue with 97 days to the start of the season.
The Play: Knowing the rules, even the obscure ones, is always an advantage and in 2010, rookie cornerback Bryan McCann put that on display when he alertly grabbed the ball after the Lions touched it first when downing a punt. McCann wasn't the primary returner on the play but took the ball at the 3 and turned it into a 97-yard touchdown to help beat the Lions. Ironically enough, that play came one week after McCann scored on a 101-yard interception return against the Giants. He was the first player in NFL history to have touchdowns of 97+ yards in consecutive games.
The 2022 season is getting closer and closer. For the next 100 days, we will count down to the Sept. 11 opener with a daily tribute to each number.