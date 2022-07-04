History Behind Cowboys Becoming "America's Team" 

The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.
Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.
But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.
As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.
Today, we will continue with 69 days to the start of the season.
The Play: Over his legendary Cowboys tenure, DeMarcus Ware scored just two defensive touchdowns. This was his first, as Greg Ellis jarred the ball loose from Donovan McNabb. Ware looked up and reeled in the fumble before taking off for a 69-yard touchdown return, giving the Cowboys a 14-10 lead.
The 2022 season is getting closer and closer. For the next 100 days, we will count down to the Sept. 11 opener with a daily tribute to each number.