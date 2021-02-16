Progress Report

Presented by

Progress Report: Gilbert Made Most Of QB Audition

Feb 16, 2021 at 12:30 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Progress-Report-Garrett-Gilbert-Made-Most-Of-Audition-hero

(Editor's Note: NFL rosters change wildly from year to year. This year will be no different, as the Cowboys seek to upgrade their roster via free agency and the 2021 NFL Draft. Still, a large percentage of their roster is already in place, and they'll have plenty of work to do to improve last season's 6-10 record. In the coming weeks, the staff of DallasCowboys.com will evaluate those players who are already under contract, examining their past performance and future outlook. Today, we continue the series with quarterback Garrett Gilbert.)

The Good: When a guy puts himself in conversation for the 2021 backup job based largely on one performance, he's done something right. Signed off Cleveland's practice squad two days after Dak Prescott's season-ending ankle injury, Gilbert became the fourth quarterback to start a game for Dallas in 2020. (That hadn't happened in a Cowboys season since 2015, when Tony Romo fractured his collarbone twice, and 2001, the first year after Troy Aikman's retirement). The Cowboys didn't beat the undefeated Steelers in November, but Gilbert gave them a chance on short notice. He completed 21 of 38 passes for 243 yards and a touchdown, plus three carries for 28 yards. The Steelers squeaked out a 24-19 win, but the Cowboys — heavy underdogs without Prescott or Andy Dalton in the lineup — led most of the game at AT&T Stadium.

The Bad: Again, we're talking about a very small sample size here. If we want to pick apart Gilbert's cameo, the Cowboys' offense couldn't finish the job that day despite the most complete team performance all season. Leading 19-15 in the second half, the offense came up empty on its final four drives, including a punt, a Gilbert interception and a turnover on downs. The offense went 0-2 in the red zone, an on-again, off-again problem no matter who's been in at quarterback.

Related Links

Best Of 2020: Best play of the game? Probably Gilbert's over-the-shoulder throw to Amari Cooper for a 32-yard gain on the opening drive against Pittsburgh. The offense had been in gridlock the previous three games, averaging 250 total yards and seven points — all losses. Gilbert actually jump-started the passing game and made plays with his feet. Generally speaking, his story to Dallas is a pretty good one. The Texas native almost got into coaching at his alma mater, SMU, in 2017 before the Panthers called and signed him to the practice squad. From there, he became the Alliance of American Football's leading passer in 2019 before the league suspended operations, and then caught on with the Browns before the Cowboys signed him.

Contract Consideration: Gilbert signed a two-year deal when he arrived in October, so he's still under contract for 2021 despite limited action.

What's Next: The biggest quarterback question in Dallas continues to be, without question, Prescott's contract status. The No. 2 spot is yet to be determined, too. Andy Dalton is set to be an unrestricted free agent after leading the Cowboys to three straight wins and the brink of the playoffs last season. For the first time in his career, he has a chance to hit the open market in March and seek a starting opportunity elsewhere. If that happens, Gilbert becomes a logical option to back up Prescott next season. He and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore spent one preseason together as backups with the Lions in 2015, so there's some built-in familiarity there. The Cowboys could look to free agency or the draft for competition, but a tighter salary cap might impact those decisions more than in a normal year. Currently, Gilbert and last year's seventh-round pick Ben DiNucci are the only QBs currently under contract, though the Cowboys have the option to franchise-tag Prescott for a second straight year if needed.

More: Progress Report

Related Content

news

Progress Report: Where Does Zeke Go From Here?

There's no denying Ezekiel Elliott fought through a disappointing season in 2020. But what might that mean for the future of the Cowboys' star running back?
news

Progress Report: Gallimore Ready To Anchor DT?

Neville Gallimore was supposed to be just one of the guys in his rookie season last year at defensive tackle. Entering Season 2, he might be "The Guy" in the middle.
news

Progress Report: Can Tank Thrive In Quinn's System?

While DeMarcus Lawrence had a strong finish to the 2020 season, the Cowboys are hoping the addition of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn adds even more fuel to the fire for D-Law.
news

Progress Report: A Nice Surprise In Niswander

Hunter Niswander showed up out of nowhere at the midpoint of the 2020 season, but the unproven punter from Northwestern was a welcome addition to the Cowboys' special teams.
news

Progress Report: Wilson Vital To Defense's Identity

The Cowboys needed a spark at safety and Donovan Wilson delivered, emerging as the most productive player in the secondary last season.
news

Progress Report: How Tyron Smith Bounces Back

Of all the players injured in 2021, a strong case could be for Tyron Smith as the one the Cowboys missed the most. We took a closer look at his status what impact his return will have on the season.
news

Progress Report: Pollard Earned His Added Touches

His game-breaking speed and quickness not only helped Tony Pollard make some big plays last year, but earned him more touches on the field. Now, just what kind of impact will he make in the 2021 game plan?
news

Progress Report: What Is AB's Role In 2021?

All of a sudden, Anthony Brown is one of the few holdovers in the Cowboys' secondary. What will his role look like once the dust has settled on free agency and the NFL draft?
news

Progress Report: Gregory Perfect For Quinn Scheme?

Is Randy Gregory a perfect fit in Dan Quinn's defense? We start our "Progress Report" series with the talented pass rusher.

Advertising