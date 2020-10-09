Cowboys Catch-Up

Catch-Up: All The Major Headlines From The Week

Oct 09, 2020 at 05:30 PM
Kyle Youmans

Draft Show Host

Regardless of the situation, a game week is always filled with news and storylines from both sides of the ball.

Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will get you fully prepared, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into Sunday's game by catching up on everything you need to know from this week, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

  • Rob Phillips doesn't know how you define "garbage stats," but he explains that Dak Prescott's record-pacing numbers are anything but. "Let's be clear here," Phillips writes. "The Browns weren't locked in some deep prevent defense the entire second half Sunday. It wasn't even all off coverage. Prescott still had to scrap for those plays downfield and he made them." [Read the rest of Phillips' "3 and Out"]
  • The Cowboys' defense might be taking the majority of the blame, but they've been put in tough positions due offensive turnovers. Ezekiel Elliott knows much of that blame falls on his shoulders. "I can't give the ball up," Elliott said, emphatically. [Jonny Auping on why Zeke's first quarter play could make all the difference.]

Thursday

  • With the defense struggling as much as it is, the Cowboys need something to change. According to Mike McCarthy, some help might be on the way. Leighton Vander Esch is apparently ahead of schedule in his recovery from a broken collarbone. [David Helman on how soon we might see the linebacker on the field]
  • Jason Garrett drafted Dak Prescott and stuck with him when he proved his value. This week, Prescott will face his former head coach for the first time. [Watch Prescott's comments on Garrett and the matchup with the Giants.]
  • As the Cowboys were still trying to dissect how serious the injury was for Tyron Smith, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones sat down with Nick Eatman to discuss the injury, stating "we have to look at Tyron's best interest for his career." Read the full story.

Friday

