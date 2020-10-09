Catch-Up: All The Major Headlines From The Week

Regardless of the situation, a game week is always filled with news and storylines from both sides of the ball.
Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will get you fully prepared, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into Sunday's game by catching up on everything you need to know from this week, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.
Monday
- Figuring out what went wrong in the Cowboys' 49-38 loss to the Browns is no easy task, but NFL analyst Bucky Brooks went back to the tape to figure it out. [Check out all of Brooks' Further Review of last Sunday's game.]
- The week started out rough for the offensive line (and didn't get better as the week went on). Joe Looney is out with an MCL issue, and La'el Collins will undergo hip surgery. [David Helman on the extent of the two injuries and what it means for the rest of the offensive line.]
- The Cowboys will be playing their first divisional game of the season this Sunday. "It's no secret that the NFC East has been quite the mess in 2020," Kyle Youmans writes. "Through three weeks of the season, there has only been two wins against teams outside the division, Dallas over Atlanta and Philadelphia over San Francisco. However, the only team without a win on the year makes their way to AT&T Stadium this week as the Cowboys welcome in the New York Giants." [Read Youmans' five biggest storylines for each team].
Tuesday
- The Cowboys are 1-3 and Jesse Holley, Nate Newton, and the Hangin' With The Boys crew are sick of hearing about locker room culture, leadership, and effort. Actions speak louder than words. [Watch the full segment]
- Does Mickey Spagnola know how to fix this sagging Cowboys defense? Well, he can at least tell you which solutions aren't legit. [Watch this week's episode of Mick Shots to hear his take on what's really going wrong].
Wednesday
- Rob Phillips doesn't know how you define "garbage stats," but he explains that Dak Prescott's record-pacing numbers are anything but. "Let's be clear here," Phillips writes. "The Browns weren't locked in some deep prevent defense the entire second half Sunday. It wasn't even all off coverage. Prescott still had to scrap for those plays downfield and he made them." [Read the rest of Phillips' "3 and Out"]
- The Cowboys' defense might be taking the majority of the blame, but they've been put in tough positions due offensive turnovers. Ezekiel Elliott knows much of that blame falls on his shoulders. "I can't give the ball up," Elliott said, emphatically. [Jonny Auping on why Zeke's first quarter play could make all the difference.]
Thursday
- With the defense struggling as much as it is, the Cowboys need something to change. According to Mike McCarthy, some help might be on the way. Leighton Vander Esch is apparently ahead of schedule in his recovery from a broken collarbone. [David Helman on how soon we might see the linebacker on the field]
- Jason Garrett drafted Dak Prescott and stuck with him when he proved his value. This week, Prescott will face his former head coach for the first time. [Watch Prescott's comments on Garrett and the matchup with the Giants.]
- As the Cowboys were still trying to dissect how serious the injury was for Tyron Smith, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones sat down with Nick Eatman to discuss the injury, stating "we have to look at Tyron's best interest for his career." Read the full story.
Friday
- The offensive line is severely compromised with injuries. So, what's the solution when it comes to the players available? Rob Phillips and Jonny Auping try to answer that question. [Read all of Friday's mailbag]
- NFL Network's Kyle Brandt joined Dave and Kelsey on Star At Night to talk about why he hates it when the Cowboys are the joke of the NFL. [Watch the full segment here].
- Head coach Mike McCarthy announced that Tyron Smith would need season-ending surgery on his neck. Rob Phillips had the breaking story and what it means for the Cowboys' O-line.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
The Cowboys are back at AT&T Stadium next Sunday, October 11th to take on their rivals, the New York Giants. A limited number of tickets are on sale now. Get yours now before they sell out!
Details on all of the health and safety procedures you can expect at AT&T Stadium this season can be viewed at www.DallasCowboys.com/safestadium.