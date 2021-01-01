Catch-Up: From Awards, Injury Updates To Analysis

Regardless of the situation, a game week is always filled with news and storylines from both sides of the ball.
Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will get you fully prepared, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into Sunday's game by catching up on everything you need to know from this week, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.
Monday
- It's Week 17 and the Cowboys have a chance at the playoffs. What more could you ask for? Isaiah Stanback, Hek'ma Harrison, and Rob Phillips debate the actual likelihood that we see Dallas in the postseason. [Watch Talkin' Cowboys break down playoff odds]
- C.J. Goodwin's special teams value is no secret around The Star, but last Sunday he got his shot at the defensive side of the ball and he didn't disappoint. "In Sunday's win over Philadelphia, the fifth-year veteran cornerback's speed was on display yet again," writes Rob Phillips. "Goodwin got his first defensive snaps of the season in a critical role: stopping Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts from beating Dallas with his feet." [Phillips on Goodwin's emergence on defense]
Tuesday
- Every week that the Cowboys' playoff odds have increased their draft position has gone down. What does that mean for the position they might select with their first round pick? [Watch the Draft Show to find out what the crew thinks about the evolving situation]
- Zack Martin is arguably the Cowboys' best player, and it would be nice to have him for Sunday's must-win against the Giants, but Jerry Jones doesn't expect to see him on the field for Week 17. "This has been the toughest season of Martin's distinguished career, as injuries prevented him from being named to the Pro Bowl for the first time," David Helman writes. "The six-time All-Pro was concussed in the Week 6 loss to Arizona and missed the ensuing loss to Washington." [Helman on Jones' comments on Martin]
- Pro Football writers have awarded Ezekiel Elliott with an annual media award for his cooperation and willingness to be held accountable by reporters every week through a difficult season. [More info on the award and its history with the Cowboys]
- The only thing that anyone knew about the Cowboys a month ago is that their season had been a disaster. Now, Jaylon Smith says that the team knows what it is. "Coach (McCarthy) told us day one, 'You want to be playing your best ball at the end of the season,'' Smith said. "We just got to keep going and focus one day at a time, one game at a time. We believe in ourselves. We found our identity. We just got to keep focusing on us, that's it." [Nick Eatman on how Jaylon and the Cowboys found their identity]
Wednesday
- Could C.J. Goodwin be transitioning from special teams ace to defensive player? He joins Kyle Youmans and Dani Surek to talk about his performance against the Eagles and Week 17. [Watch Cowboys Hour]
- The Cowboys had their backs against the wall a month ago. According to DeMarcus Lawrence, the opponent stopped mattering; it was about winning and surviving. "Regardless of the reason for the win streak, it has put the Cowboys squarely in position to accomplish something few would have seen as possible a month ago – win the NFC East, and secure the playoff berth that goes with it," writes David Helman. [Read Helman on Lawrence's mindset heading into Week 17]
- This isn't the first time the Cowboys enter Week 17 with a 7-9 playoff berth within their grasp. It was New Year's Eve, 1990. Emmitt Smith was a rookie. The future would turn out to be brighter than anyone realized, and Mickey Spagnola was along for the ride. [Read Mick Shots on the last time the Cowboys were in a similar scenario]
Thursday
- If you put them all together Barry Church and Danny McCray have spent a lot of years around the Dallas Cowboys. They take a look back at 2020 and one of the strangest years the organization has seen. [Watch the Player's Lounge on wrapping up 2020 and the possibility of winning the NFC East]
- What are all the scenarios in which the Cowboys make the playoffs? Who owns the tiebreaker? What if the Cowboys and Giants literally finish in a tie on Sunday? [Nick Eatman has you covered with all the playoff scenarios]
- When Andy Dalton takes the field on Sunday in East Rutherford the weather looks to be cold, rainy, and frankly, miserable. "That's not exactly scary for a guy who spent a decade playing games in places like Cincinnati, Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Baltimore," writes David Helman. [Helman on how Dalton is approaching Sunday's conditions]
- The Cowboys are in a must-win situation and they'll need to meet their goal with the players who are supposed to represent their future. "While the Cowboys had 11 rookies active for last week's game with the Eagles, the team's first three draft picks are all starting – and all contributing in their own way," writes Nick Eatman. [Eatman on the rookies the Cowboys are leaning on]
Friday
- 2020 has been chaotic for everyone, and it's been a full blown rollercoaster for Randy Gregory. He took the time to chat with Dave and Kelsey about his return to football. [Watch Gregory on The Star at Night]
- The Giants have all the motivation and ability to crush the playoff hopes of their division rivals. So, what are the biggest concerns for the Cowboys going into their road game in New York? David Helman and Rob Phillips try to answer that question. [Read all of Friday's mailbag]
- While Washington enters the weekend with the NFC East lead, both the Cowboys and Giants have a shot to win it. Here's what needs to happen for both teams to get the win. Read Bucky Brooks' keys to the game for the Giants and Cowboys.