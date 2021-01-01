Cowboys Catch-Up

Presented by

Catch-Up: From Awards, Injury Updates To Analysis

Jan 01, 2021 at 04:00 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Catch-Up-From-Awards,-Injury-Updates-To-Analysis-hero

Regardless of the situation, a game week is always filled with news and storylines from both sides of the ball.

Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will get you fully prepared, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into Sunday's game by catching up on everything you need to know from this week, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.

Monday

  • It's Week 17 and the Cowboys have a chance at the playoffs. What more could you ask for? Isaiah Stanback, Hek'ma Harrison, and Rob Phillips debate the actual likelihood that we see Dallas in the postseason. [Watch Talkin' Cowboys break down playoff odds]
  • C.J. Goodwin's special teams value is no secret around The Star, but last Sunday he got his shot at the defensive side of the ball and he didn't disappoint. "In Sunday's win over Philadelphia, the fifth-year veteran cornerback's speed was on display yet again," writes Rob Phillips. "Goodwin got his first defensive snaps of the season in a critical role: stopping Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts from beating Dallas with his feet." [Phillips on Goodwin's emergence on defense]

Tuesday

  • Every week that the Cowboys' playoff odds have increased their draft position has gone down. What does that mean for the position they might select with their first round pick? [Watch the Draft Show to find out what the crew thinks about the evolving situation]
  • Zack Martin is arguably the Cowboys' best player, and it would be nice to have him for Sunday's must-win against the Giants, but Jerry Jones doesn't expect to see him on the field for Week 17. "This has been the toughest season of Martin's distinguished career, as injuries prevented him from being named to the Pro Bowl for the first time," David Helman writes. "The six-time All-Pro was concussed in the Week 6 loss to Arizona and missed the ensuing loss to Washington." [Helman on Jones' comments on Martin]
  • Pro Football writers have awarded Ezekiel Elliott with an annual media award for his cooperation and willingness to be held accountable by reporters every week through a difficult season. [More info on the award and its history with the Cowboys]
  • The only thing that anyone knew about the Cowboys a month ago is that their season had been a disaster. Now, Jaylon Smith says that the team knows what it is. "Coach (McCarthy) told us day one, 'You want to be playing your best ball at the end of the season,'' Smith said. "We just got to keep going and focus one day at a time, one game at a time. We believe in ourselves. We found our identity. We just got to keep focusing on us, that's it." [Nick Eatman on how Jaylon and the Cowboys found their identity]

Wednesday

  • Could C.J. Goodwin be transitioning from special teams ace to defensive player? He joins Kyle Youmans and Dani Surek to talk about his performance against the Eagles and Week 17. [Watch Cowboys Hour]
  • The Cowboys had their backs against the wall a month ago. According to DeMarcus Lawrence, the opponent stopped mattering; it was about winning and surviving. "Regardless of the reason for the win streak, it has put the Cowboys squarely in position to accomplish something few would have seen as possible a month ago – win the NFC East, and secure the playoff berth that goes with it," writes David Helman. [Read Helman on Lawrence's mindset heading into Week 17]
  • This isn't the first time the Cowboys enter Week 17 with a 7-9 playoff berth within their grasp. It was New Year's Eve, 1990. Emmitt Smith was a rookie. The future would turn out to be brighter than anyone realized, and Mickey Spagnola was along for the ride. [Read Mick Shots on the last time the Cowboys were in a similar scenario]

Thursday

Friday

  • 2020 has been chaotic for everyone, and it's been a full blown rollercoaster for Randy Gregory. He took the time to chat with Dave and Kelsey about his return to football. [Watch Gregory on The Star at Night]
  • The Giants have all the motivation and ability to crush the playoff hopes of their division rivals. So, what are the biggest concerns for the Cowboys going into their road game in New York? David Helman and Rob Phillips try to answer that question. [Read all of Friday's mailbag]
  • While Washington enters the weekend with the NFC East lead, both the Cowboys and Giants have a shot to win it. Here's what needs to happen for both teams to get the win. Read Bucky Brooks' keys to the game for the Giants and Cowboys.

Related Content

news

Catch-Up: From Pro Bowl to Playoffs to Preparation

Let's recap this Christmas week with stories on last week's win, analysis on some key position battles and how the team is prepping for the Eagles.
news

Catch-Up: From "THE" Hail Mary To One That Wasn't

Let's recap this week for the Cowboys, which includes a trip down memory lane about the famous Hail Mary to a current player still upset that he didn't get one of his own.
news

Catch-Up: Tuesday Game, Homecoming & More

Let's recap another wild week for the Cowboys that included a rare Tuesday game and a quick turnaround as the starting QB heads to a familiar place.
news

Catch-Up: Cowboys Had Week Full Of Adversity

Recap the week for the Cowboys, who dealt with their share of adversity, from a virtual funeral services to the challenges of a changing schedule.
news

Catch-Up: Even With No Game, Another Busy Week

From protocols to injuries to position battles to the definition of a "die hard" fan, let's revisit the week that was for the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Catch-Up: From Show Shuffles to New QB Debate

The Cowboys don't have a game this week, but there seems to be plenty to talk about. Check out the week that was from the new-look podcasts to the updates at quarterback.
news

Catch-Up: Recapping the Week's Biggest Storylines

From the big news of Andy Dalton, to the addition of a new player to the task at hand in facing the undefeated Steelers, let's recap a week full of headlines.
news

Catch-Up: From Tabasco to DiNucci to Roster Moves 

What a week this was, from a strange press conference to big roster moves to the introduction of a new quarterback and his wild journey. Check out the week that was for the Cowboys.
news

Catch-Up: Biggest Headlines From This Short Week

Sometimes a short week can be a challenge. In this case, the Cowboys might've benefitted from having to turn the page so quickly after the toss loss to Arizona. Here are some big headlines that occurred this week.
news

Catch-Up: Reviewing This Week's Top Headlines

From Dak's injury to getting Andy Dalton ready to other injury news and facing the high-powered Cardinals, let's recap a full week of Cowboys headlines.
news

Catch-Up: All The Major Headlines From The Week

From picking up the pieces against the Browns, to getting ready for Jason Garrett's return to the news of Tyron Smith's surgery, let's recap another wild week with the Cowboys.

Advertising