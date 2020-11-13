Catch-Up: From Show Shuffles to New QB Debate

Regardless of the situation, a game week is always filled with news and storylines from both sides of the ball.
Monday
- Ju-Ju Smith Schuster scored the most crucial touchdown of last Sunday's matchup between the Cowboys and Steelers. But Antwuan Woods may well have stopped his planned celebration short. [Nick Eatman on Woods protecting the Star at midfield]
- Sean Lee has been through just about everything in his time with the Cowboys. How has this season been unique? He joins Dani Surek and Brad Sham to talk about what the Cowboys need to do from here on out. [Watch Lee on Cowboys Hour]
- Garrett Gilbert exceeded expectations on Sunday, but did he do enough to steal the starting job from Andy Dalton? "If he's healthy and ready to play, Andy Dalton will be the Cowboys' starting quarterback when the team returns from the bye week," Nick Eatman writes. [Eatman on the Cowboys' plan to move forward with a healthy Dalton]
Tuesday
- The DallasCowboys.com team mixed it up for the bye week. All your favorite podcast shows shuffled their guests and hosts. The result was a clash of personalities when Nick Eatman and Nate Newton, who have both been around a lot of Cowboys teams, had a heated exchange over the concept of "moral victories." [Watch Nate and Nick go at it on the special edition of Talkin' Cowboys]
- It's been an up and down season for rookie Trevon Diggs, who hasn't backed down from a single challenge. Unfortunately that season may be over due to a foot injury. "Diggs is just the latest casualty for a secondary that has had bad luck all season," writes David Helman. [Read Helman on the injury and what it means for the Cowboys' defense]
- Mickey Spagnola and Dave Helman might have personalities too big for one show, but for this week's Teammates Swap, Helman jumped on Mick Shots, and the results were about as entertaining as you'd imagine. [Watch Dave and Mickey collide in comic fashion on Mick Shots]
- Hangin' With The Boys got the mix-up treatment as well. Shannon Gross, Ambar Garcia, Danny McCray, and Rob Phillips couldn't figure out the 2020 Cowboys on their respective podcasts, so they joined together to try to figure it out. [Watch alternate universe Hangin' With the Boys]
Wednesday
- In another podcast shuffle, Cowboys Break brings on a new lineup of Derek Eagleton, Isaiah Stanback, Barry Church, and Kurt Daniels. The new lineup brings a hot take: Do the Cowboys need an upgrade at linebacker? [Watch the mix and match Cowboys Break]
- The departure of a few defensive veterans led to increased opportunity for rookie Neville Gallimore. "His breakout start last Sunday came against the Pittsburgh Steelers and center Maurkice Pouncey, arguably the best center in football," Jonny Auping writes. "The rookie managed to make it look like an even matchup, at times getting the best of the Steelers' offensive line." [Auping on the emergence and potential of Gallimore]
- Kelsey and Dave start projecting a talking point that will surely take steam as the months go on: Will the Cowboys look at drafting a quarterback if they have a top-5 pick? [Watch The Star at Night]
Thursday
- It might be a bye week, but the Player's Lounge isn't taking it easy on anyone. Jesse Holley is joined by special bye week guest Everson Walls to talk about whether the Dallas Cowboys are a team in disarray. [Watch Player's Lounge].
- It's easy for the front office to say they support Dak Prescott, but should we buy it? David Helman and Rob Phillips try to answer that question. [Read all of Thursday's mailbag]
- Tyrone Crawford was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, and the Cowboys picked up a new defensive end. [Read about the details and other team updates here]
- Who's the Cowboys most underrated player? Rob Phillips makes the case for C.J. Goodwin. "It probably goes largely unnoticed to casual fans, since the fifth-year veteran cornerback has not played a single defensive snap this season," Phillips writes. "That's OK. His role is special teams ace for coordinator John "Bones" Fassel, and he does it quite well." [Read all of Phillips' 3 & Out]
Friday
- Frankly, there aren't many players from the Cowboys' 2020 free agent class still on the roster. But did a few of them turn out to be savvy signings? [The DallasCowboys.com team takes a shot at ranking the free agents of last offseason]
- If the playoffs truly are out of the question then the opportunities for young players should increase. But who could benefit most? [Read the Fast 5 debate on which young players should get more playing time from here on out]
- A high draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft is looking more and more likely. It's never too early to take a look at potential prospects who could become the Cowboys' future. [Kyle Youmans provides a few college football games that Cowboys' fans might want to tune into]