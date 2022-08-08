Catch-Up: High Barr, Dak 1-on-1 & Live Practice

Even in the offseason, every week is filled with news and storylines, from front office moves and player updates to forecasting next season.
Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.
Monday:
- Injuries dominated the headlines on Monday with free agent wide receiver acquisition James Washington going down with a broken foot that will cost him about 6-10 weeks. Despite concerns already present about the Cowboys lack of depth at the position, Jerry Jones said this is "no urgency" to look for veteran additions, Rob Philips writes.
- Monday was also the first day of padded practice for the Cowboys following their first week of ramp up, and the Talkin' Cowboys crew broke down what to expect as the team digs deeper into the training camp schedule. Plus, some names to watch moving forward. [WATCH: Talkin' Cowboys: Pad News]
Tuesday:
- As to be expected when the pads come on, the physicality of Tuesday's practice quickly became apparent with a handful of big hits and personalities coming out. However, Mike McCarthy liked the competitive environment that he saw develop. [McCarthy on Competitive Environment]
- Zach Martin said at the beginning of training camp how the Cowboys were looking to define their identity during their time in Oxnard, Calif., and Cowboys Break team discussed what exactly that should be this season. WATCH: Cowboys Break: Identity Theft?]
Wednesday:
- Much has been made of the Cowboys' first round draft selection in Tyler Smith, but he received quite the compliment from Zeke Elliot on Wednesday. "If you just watch some of the plays and when he just punches a guy -- he's lifted a couple of guys off of their feet just by punching," Elliot said. [Patrik Walker on Smith's impressive camp]
- The Cowboys made a free agent addition on Wednesday as well, picking up veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a 1-year deal. Rob Philips gets you familiar with the four-time Pro Bowler right here.
Thursday:
- Despite being without Michael Gallup and James Washington due to injury, Dak Prescott said he has been impressed with the work of the younger guys that have stepped up early in camp and sees it as an "opportunity to grow." That list includes third round pick Jalen Tolbert and UDFA Dennis Houston. "Exciting to Dak. Maybe not to everyone else right now, but then again, he doesn't seem to care about that," Nick Eatman writes. [Eatman with Dak's thoughts on young WRs]
- After a strong rookie campaign, Osi Odighizuwa has already entrenched himself in what looks to be an even better Cowboys' defensive attack than in 2021. How is the former third rounder looking to improve? By working on the details, Patrik Walker writes. [Odighizuwa on chasing his goals]
Friday:
- As he prepares for his seventh NFL season, Dak Prescott takes a moment to reflect on the lessons of the past and what else is to come. The wide receiver situation, great expectations, and more are on the table as QB1 sits down with Kyle Youmans.
- Anthony Barr of course signed with the Cowboys on Wednesday, but when asked why he chose Dallas a couple of other teams he cited his relationships with former coaches now on staff and the Cowboys' potential. "Having now signed four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr to the roster, they've not simply made a splash, but someone should probably issue a storm surge warning to NFL offenses around the league," Patrik Walker writes. [Walker on the impact of Barr's addition]
- Kyle Youmans, Micky Spagnola, Rob Philips, and Isiah Stanback sat down for a mailbag addition of Talking Cowboys to talk about what they saw during the first week of padded practice. From the addition of Anthony Barr to the strong play of the defense and young receivers, they have you covered. [WATCH: Talkin' Cowboys Training Camp Mailbag]
Saturday:
- The Cowboys had a full 2-hour practice that included plenty of big plays on both sides of the ball. Our team was there for coverage, hosted by Kyle Youmans, Isaiah Stanback and Nate Newton, along with a host of guests throughout the broadcast. Here's your best chance to watch a full practice with in-depth analysis.
- Training camp is always full of storylines and the Camp Notes is the best resource to check out all the latest news. On Saturday, the notebook include some quotes from Jerry Jones, who commented on Anthony Barr and how he compares Micah Parsons to former boxing champ Mike Tyson.