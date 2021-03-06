Catch Up: Recapping Top Headlines From The Week

Even in the offseason, every week is filled with news and storylines, from front office moves and player updates to forecasting next season.
Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.
Monday
- The week started with one looming question: Will the Cowboys come to an agreement with Dak Prescott on a multi-year deal before the March 9 deadline for the franchise tag? Kyle Youmans, Rob Phillips, Isaiah Stanback, and Hek'ma Harrison made their predictions. [Watch Talkin' Cowboys talk Dak's deadline]
- As DallasCowboys.com runs through the roster, breaking down the good, the bad, the best, and the future of every player, Monday turned to Connor McGovern. [Read McGovern's progress report]
Tuesday
- Everything starts and stops with the Dak deal, and that includes the 2021 NFL Draft. Dave Helman, Bucky Brooks, and Bryan Broaddus try to figure out what needs to happen in the NFL Draft if there is no long-term deal for Dak. [Watch the Draft Show get into the draft implications of the Dak deal]
- The 2020 season went wrong at just about every turn, but how did the Cowboys' first round pick grade out, and what can fans expect from him going forward? "CeeDee Lamb's future is about as bright as any player in the NFL and certainly any player on the Dallas Cowboys," Jonny Auping writes. "Fans don't know what next season's highlight plays will look like, but they can be confident that plenty of them will come from Lamb assuming he stays healthy." [Auping with Lamb's progress report]
Wednesday
- There are 16 other free agents from last year's roster besides Dak Prescott. Mickey Spagnola and Everson Walls take their best guesses on who stays in Dallas. [Watch Mick Shots tackle Cowboy free agents]
- The Cowboys always manage to steal some of the offseason's spotlight, but Rob Phillips thinks this particular season will stand above the rest one way or another. "I think this might be the most unique, and most critical, offseason for the Cowboys in at least 20 years," Phillips writes. [Read all of Phillips' 3 & Out]
- Dorance Armstrong is entering a contract year, but how did he fare last season? "Ask Jerry Jones to name a few players he's excited about and Armstrong usually gets in the answer," Nick Eatman writes. [Eatman with Armstrong's progress report]
- The DallasCowboy.com position breakdown moves on to running back, and all the biggest questions revolve around Zeke. "Elliott occupies the rare and unfortunate role of being both one of the NFL's better and most disappointing running backs," Dave Helman writes. "That goes with the territory when you lead the league in fumbles while also commanding a $15 million salary." [Read Helman on Zeke's future]
Thursday
- Are the Cowboys in good shape at linebacker? Or the position one giant question mark? Nick Eatman, Derek Eagleton, Ambar Garcia, and Dave Helman debate. [Watch Cowboys Break take fan calls and try to tackle the linebacker position]
- Everything was set up for Blake Jarwin to have a breakout year in 2020, but he didn't even play a full game. Instead, it was Dalton Schultz who stepped up. "Injuries happen, and a hard salary cap makes quality depth imperative," Rob Phillips writes. "Schultz embodied "next man up" when Blake Jarwin suffered a torn ACL just 14 snaps into his first season as the starting tight end." [Phillips with Schultz's progress report]
- As everyone argues about the quarterback position, David Helman takes a dive into the running back situation. "Elliott is currently accounting for a whopping 6.5% of their salary cap, to go along with his 57% share of the workload," Helman writes. "It's fortuitous, then, that the trio of Pollard, Dowdle and Olonilua combine for a cap percentage of just 1.2%." [Helman on the depth at running back]
Friday
- The Cowboys drafted Tyler Biadasz out of Travis Frederick's alma mater hoping that he would eventually replace him. How did he fare in his rookie year? "We haven't seen enough of Biadasz to really make any declarative statements about his potential," Jonny Auping writes. "But it's fair to say we've seen enough to be cautiously excited." [Auping with Biadasz's Progress Report]
- Are the Cowboys going to spend significant money on acquiring an accomplished safety in free agency? No one knows for sure, but David Helman and Jonny Auping have their opinions. [Read all of Friday's Mailbag]
- It's hard not to imagine what Amari Cooper's 2020 season would have looked like if he had been able to catch passes from Dak Prescott for 16 games. Even with four different starting quarterbacks, though, he still managed to make his share of incredible highlights. And they're pretty fun to watch. [Watch Amari Cooper's top 10 plays from 2020]