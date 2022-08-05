Countdown: Can Dak Break His Own TD Record? 

As we count down the days to the start of a new season, we'll focus on the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener against the Bucs.
Today, we will continue with 37 days to the start of the season.
The Play – Fool me once, shame on me. But fool me twice? That was going to happen, and Bill Parcells, special teams coach Bruce DeHaven and of course, Randal Williams, didn't allow it. Just three years earlier, the Eagles started the 2000 season with an onside kick surprise to open the game in a win over the Cowboys. But in 2003, they tried it again but this time, the Cowboys were ready. Williams jumped the gun on David Akers' onside attempt and caught the ball off the bounce at the 37. The speedy receiver had an open lane to the end zone and raced in for a score, which is still considered the fastest TD scored in NFL history.
The 2022 season is getting closer and closer. For the next 100 days, we will count down to the Sept. 11 opener with a daily tribute to each number.