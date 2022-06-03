Countdown: Celebrating 100 Days Until 2022 Season

The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.
Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.
But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.
As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.
Today, we will begin the countdown with exactly 100 days to the start of the season.
The Play: For the previous two seasons, Tony Pollard had been flirting with a kickoff return for a touchdown, having three returns of 60+ yards. Finally, on Thanksgiving Day 2021, Pollard broke free against the Raiders, ripping off a 100-yard return when his team needed it the most.
The 2022 season is getting closer and closer. For the next 100 days, we will count down to the Sept. 11 opener with a daily tribute to each number. Today, let's focus on everything 100.
100 Notes:
- Up until 2009 when the Cowboys moved into AT&T Stadium, all of their home games were played outdoors. But would you believe only three times in team history have the Cowboys kicked off a game with temperatures over 100 degrees? And only once at home – the 109 degree game against the Eagles in 2000. The other two were road games at Arizona. And this year, don't bet on that happening since the Cowboys' first road game is at night against the Giants.
- A 100 quarterback rating usually means good things for the team overall. No player in team history has more than Tony Romo, who leads the club with 67 career games with a QB rating over 100. The Cowboys were 51-16 in those games when Romo hit the century mark. His highest rating for a start occurred against the Colts in 2014 when he posted a 151.7 rating.
- The Cowboys have had nine plays in team history that have counted 100 yards or more in the record books. Two of which have been from interception returns and seven by kickoff, including a 100-yard return from Reggie Swinton back in 2002.