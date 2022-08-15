Countdown: Dak Right At Home At AT&T Stadium

As we count down to the start of a new season, we'll focus on the exact number of days before the Sept. 11 opener against the Bucs.
Today, we will continue with 27 days until the start of the season.
The Play: Tony Romo's fourth-quarter, 27-yard touchdown pass to Dez Bryant — and the Cowboys' eventual 20-19 victory over the Bengals on Dec. 9, 2012 — was insignificant compared to the horrific tragedy the team experienced the day before. Jerry Brown Jr., a cornerback on the practice squad, was killed in a car accident hours before the team's road trip to Cincinnati. The Cowboys dedicated their win over the Bengals to Brown.
The 2022 season is getting closer and closer. For the next 100 days, we will count down to the Sept. 11 opener with a daily tribute to each number.