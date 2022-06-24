Countdown: Doomsdays, Great Walls & K-Mart

The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.
Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.
But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.
As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.
Today, we will continue with 79 days to the start of the season.
The Play: Entering the 1992 season, only a select few could make the defending champions from Washington look silly. That short list included Kelvin Martin. The player known in the locker room as "K-Mart," did so by putting a foot in the ground and slicing through the heart of the Washington punt team for a 79-yard score to seal a 23-10 victory.
