Countdown: Irvin's Record; Deion's Catch & More

Keeping Count
Michael Irvin wore 47 in college and was drafted in '88. He wore 88 in the pros and ended with a team record that involves No. 47, the number of today's countdown.
Nick Eatman
As we count down the days to the start of a new season, we'll focus on the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener against the Bucs.
Today, we will continue with 47 days to the start of the season.
The Play: Super Bowl XXX is known for a lot of things – most notably being the last time the Cowboys have won the Lombardi Trophy. But it was the game that Dallas avenged two earlier Super Bowl losses to the Steelers. The game Larry Brown found himself with two interceptions and the MVP. And the game, in which Deion Sanders lined up on offense, showing off not only his amazing versatility, but speed and hands. He hauled in a 47-yard bomb from Troy Aikman in the first quarter that led to an early touchdown. That play helped prompt the Cowboys to use Sanders as a starting wide receiver the following year – making him the first two-way player since the 60's.
The 2022 season is getting closer and closer. For the next 100 days, we will count down to the Sept. 11 opener with a daily tribute to each number.