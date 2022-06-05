Countdown: Jones' House Call on Monday Night

The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.
Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.
But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.
As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.
Today, we will continue with 98 days to the start of the season.
The Play: In front of the national audience of Monday Night Football, Felix Jones provided one of the longest returns in Cowboys history with a 98-yard kick return touchdown. The score put Dallas up 13-6 and was the precursor to an extremely entertaining 41-37 Cowboys win at Texas Stadium. It was Jones' only kick return touchdown in his five-year NFL career.
