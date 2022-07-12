Countdown: Newton, Nye & America's Sweethearts

The new season can't get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.
Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games.
But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.
As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener.
Today, we will continue with 61 days to the start of the season.
The Play: Troy Aikman to Michael Irvin will forever be a favorite connection among Cowboys lore. This 61-yard bomb is towards the top of the list as Aikman dropped back on 3rd and 11 to launch a deep ball to Irvin in coverage. The second-year receiver evaded a Rams defender to make the grab, then left them in the dust to break the tie and set up an eventual 24-21 win.
